Rajon Rondo would 'absolutely' return to Lakers next season: I want to help this organization grow
Rondo signed a one-year deal with the Lakers last summer
It hasn't exactly been the type of season that the Los Angeles Lakers imagined when the franchise signed the likes of LeBron James, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo during the offseason.
Rondo has missed significant game action due to injury, but still managed to enjoy his time with the team. The veteran point guard told ESPN's Dave McMenamin in a recent interview that he would "absolutely" love to return to the Lakers if the team has interest in bringing him back.
"Absolutely," Rondo told ESPN when asked if he wanted to come back to the Lakers next season. "Absolutely. I mean, the only way we can go from here is up.
"So, I don't know what the future holds as far as the summer -- if I come back, or who else comes back or if I don't come back. Those things are out of my control. But at the same time, it's a great organization. I can't say enough about the staff and the people who work here. They're really kind and helpful, so I want to continue, if I can, help this organization grow."
Rondo signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in the offseason after spending the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. In fact, Rondo and Julius Randle ended up switching teams because Randle signed with the Pelicans on the exact same day.
The veteran guard has enjoyed a productive season despite missing 31 games due to multiple hand injuries. Rondo has put together averages of 8.7 points, 7.9 assists and 5.2 assists while shooting 35.6 percent from beyond the arc in 42 games this season.
Rondo is coming off a season-high 17 assists in a 129-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It marked the 16th time this season that the Lakers guard registered double-digit assists.
The Lakers, back in action on Sunday against the Pelicans (6 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), obviously have a ton of decisions to make this offseason with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, McGee and Lance Stephenson all becoming free agents in addition to Rondo. Rondo has been an integral part of the team's back court, especially with Lonzo Ball out for much of the season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA offers a nine-game slate on Saturday
-
Rip Hamilton talks Jordan 14 PE release
Longtime Jordan brand athlete Rip Hamilton shares perspective on the shoes dedicated to his...
-
Curry blasts official following loss
Golden State lost to Minnesota on a foul call against Kevin Durant with 0.5 seconds left in...
-
Kobe offers advice to Kyrie Irving
Bryant knows how Irving can take the next step in his career
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...