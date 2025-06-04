For nine decades, the NBA Finals has provided some of the greatest cinema in sports. Virtually every notable dynasty in NBA history was part of an iconic Finals series that shaped not only their legacy but the legacy of the team they faced. No two teams have exemplified this more than the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, who have faced off 12 times with the Larry O'Brien Trophy at stake.

While legendary, the Celtics-Lakers rivalry is just one of many riveting Finals matchups the NBA has had over the decades. Michael Jordan's Bulls, for example, found themselves in more than a few highly-competitive Finals series during their 1990s dynasty. The Kobe-Shaq Lakers had a tough matchup during their first Finals. And who can forget some of the Finals LeBron James has been part of, including the greatest comeback in Finals history?

As we gear up for this year's showdown between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, we decided to rank each previous series in NBA Finals history. Before we get to the rankings, here's a quick look at the criteria used when making the list.

Overall competitiveness

Great individual performances

Memorable moments

Lasting legacy

Without further ado, let's get started by naming the greatest series in NBA Finals history.

1. 1984: Celtics over Lakers

MVP: Larry Bird

After Bird called out his teammates, Kevin McHale changed the tone of the series when he clotheslined Kurt Rambis in Game 4. Down 2-1 at the time, the Celtics evened the series, then took a 3-2 lead following Bird's 34-point, 17-rebound performance in Game 5. The Lakers held serve at home, but they were unable to win on Boston's fabled parquet in Game 7. Robert Parrish crashed the boards for 16 rebounds, while Bird tallied 20 points and 12 boards in Boston's 111-102 win.

While the series was a rocky one for Lakers star Magic Johnson, the Laker who committed the series' biggest error was James Worthy, whose nonchalant pass at the end of Game 2 (which was intercepted by Gerald Henderson) prevented the Lakers from taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

2. 2016: Cavaliers over Warriors

Cleveland's 52-year championship drought ended in historic fashion. Down 3-1, the Cavaliers' rally began with 40-point efforts by both James and Kyrie Irving in Game 5. James keyed another win in Game 6 after putting up a stat line of 41 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Like two exhausted boxers who had already thrown their best punches, the teams traded scoreless possessions for several minutes near the end of Game 7 before Irving drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 53 seconds left. James' iconic block of Andre Iguodala moments earlier proved to be the defining moment of the series.

The loss prevented the 73-9 Warriors from joining the 1995-96 Bulls in the conversation among the best teams in NBA annals. Golden State fans are probably still not over the NBA's decision to suspend Draymond Green for Game 5 following his on-court altercation with James.

3. 1969: Celtics over Lakers

MVP: Jerry West

With the dynasty on its last legs, Bill Russell's Celtics had just enough gas left in the tank to defeat the Lakers in the Finals for a seventh time. This one was especially painful for Los Angeles, which had inflated hundreds of balloons prior to tipoff in anticipation of a championship victory.

Trailing 3-2, the Celtics won Game 6 behind Russell's 19 rebounds. Ahead 103-102 late in Game 7, the Celtics received an all-time break when Don Nelson's midrange shot dropped through the net after it kicked high off the rim.

Boston took advantage of Wilt Chamberlain's conspicuous absence in the game's final minutes. West, who averaged nearly 38 points during the series, became the only player from a losing team to win Finals MVP. It was the 11th and final championship of Russell's 13-year NBA career.

4. 2013: Heat over Spurs

MVP: LeBron James

After an exciting Game 1 (won by the Spurs), both teams traded decisive wins over the next four games. Ahead 3-2 in the series, the Spurs built a 13-point lead late in the third quarter of Game 6. That's when things got interesting.

Led by James, the defending champions mounted a furious comeback, as Miami took the lead on a Ray Allen layup with 6:03 left. Five quick points by Tony Parker, however, gave San Antonio a 93-89 lead with under 40 seconds remaining. San Antonio then tightened its grip on the series when Manu Ginobili made a free throw with 28 seconds to go.

With the sidelines roped off in anticipation of a Spurs celebration, the Heat kept hope alive after James buried a 3-pointer with 22.9 seconds left. After Kawhi Leonard made one of his two free throws, the Heat turned to James to tie the game. James missed, but Chris Bosh, after grabbing a critical rebound, found Allen, who tied the score with one of greatest shots in Finals history. The Heat prevailed in overtime, and took the series in Game 7 behind James' 37-point performance.

5. 1962: Celtics over Lakers

Three years after sweeping the Minneapolis Lakers in the Finals, the Celtics faced the Lakers in the Finals for the first time since the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1960. In an evenly matched series, the Lakers had a chance to win it with seconds remaining in Game 7. But after Frank Selvy's 12-foot shot did not fall for the Lakers, the Celtics pulled ahead in OT and never looked back, winning their fifth title in six seasons.

In defeat, Elgin Baylor put his imprint on the series; he scored 284 points in the series that included his Finals single-game record 61 points in Game 5. Russell also made history by pulling down 189 rebounds for a seven-game series. In Game 7, he also matched his Finals single-game record by recording 40 rebounds in Boston's 110-107 win.

6. 1970: Knicks over Lakers

MVP: Willis Reed

The iconic scene of an injured Reed coming out of the tunnel for Game 7 is the lasting image of a memorable series. Led by Reed, the emotionally charged Knicks recorded a 113-99 win behind Walt Frazier's 36 points. In a losing effort, the Lakers received a sterling effort by Chamberlain, who averaged 23.3 points and 24.1 rebounds for the series. The Big Dipper struggled at the line, however, as he made just 34.3% of his shots from the charity stripe.

7. 1998: Bulls over Jazz

MVP: Michael Jordan

Despite the Bulls' dominance throughout the '90s, many pundits picked the Jazz, who put up a valiant effort in a six-game series against Chicago in the '97 Finals, to win the rematch. Those predictions appeared to be prophetic following Utah's overtime win in Game 1. Chicago, led by Jordan's 37 points, rallied to win Game 2 to salvage an early split in Utah.

No one expected the outcome of Game 3. The Bulls' dominant yet underrated defense allowed a mere 54 points in a 42-point win. Chicago then built 3-1 series lead in Game 4 behind Dennis Rodman's 14 rebounds. Showing their resolve, the Jazz extended the series with a win in Game 5, as Karl Malone led the way with 39 points.

Game 6 was a classic. In a back-and-forth duel, the Jazz took a three-point lead on John Stockton's 3-pointer with 41 seconds left. In what was his final sequence with the Bulls, Jordan responded with a quick layup, then stripped Malone on Utah's ensuing possession. With the game clock ticking down, Jordan took his time before driving on Byron Russell, stopping and hitting a 17-foot shot with 5.2 seconds left. Chicago then withstood a final, game-winning attempt by Stockton to win its sixth title of the decade.

Jordan scored 45 points in Game 6, while the Bulls received a herculean effort from Scottie Pippen, who played nearly 26 minutes despite a painful back injury. Chicago was plus-16 with Pippen on the floor in its series-clinching win.

8. 1985: Lakers over Celtics

MVP: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Of their 17 championships, this one is arguably the Lakers' sweetest. After eight Finals losses to Boston (including 1984), Los Angeles finally got the better of its longtime rival. In the process, the Lakers became the first visiting team to win a title in the Boston Garden.

Boston picked off where it left off the previous Finals in Game 1, dismantling Los Angeles 148-114 in a game that was dubbed "The Memorial Day Massacre." It was a particularly rough game for Abdul-Jabbar, whose poor outing led to many media members declaring his demise. The 38-year-old center played with rage in Game 2, scoring 30 points and pulling down 17 boards in a 109-102 win.

With the series tied at 2-2, Abdul-Jabbar's 36 points powered Los Angeles to a Game 5 win. Despite McHale's 32-point, 16-rebound effort in Game 6, the Celtics were unable to keep pace with the Showtime Lakers, as Johnson's triple-double and Abdul-Jabbar's 29 points keyed Los Angeles' series-clinching win.

9. 1988: Lakers over Pistons

MVP: James Worthy

A classic duel between an unstoppable force against an immovable object. While the Lakers still led the West, the Pistons toppled the Celtics as the beasts of the East. The "Bad Boys" strode into Game 1 of the '88 Finals and walked off the court with a convincing 105-93 win. The Lakers responded with back-to-back wins, the second win coming in front of a packed house inside the Pontiac Silverdome.

The Pistons turned up the physicality in Games 4 and 5, and the result was two wins and a 3-2 series lead. Back in L.A. for Game 6, the Pistons received an all-time effort by Isiah Thomas, whose 25 third-quarter points remains an NBA Finals record for one quarter.

Despite Thomas' brilliance, the Lakers took a 103-102 lead with 14 seconds left. Los Angeles forced Game 7 after Joe Dumars missed a short runner in the game's final seconds. The Lakers received big nights from Worthy and Johnson, the latter living up to his nickname with 22 points and 19 assists.

With Thomas dealing with an ankle injury, the Pistons gave the Lakers all they could handle in Game 7. Trailing 88-73 with 10:38 left, Chuck Daly's team rallied to make it a two-point game with 1:16 remaining. Detroit was unable to complete the comeback, however, as Thomas missed a jumper that would have tied the score with just over 30 seconds remaining.

"Big Game" James (36 points, 16 rebounds in Game 7) was the right choice for series MVP, but forward A.C. Green deserves mention as he led both teams in rebounding in four of the seven games. It was the fifth and final title for the Showtime Lakers, whose victory over the Pistons made them the first back-to-back champion since the 1968-69 Celtics.

10. 1993: Bulls over Suns

MVP: Michael Jordan

Years later, Phil Jackson called this "one of the most rollercoaster series I've ever been in." Phoenix suffered a case of the nerves in Game 1 and fell at home, 100-92. League MVP Charles Barkley threw the kitchen sink at the Bulls in Game 2, but his efforts were thwarted by Jordan, whose 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists matched Sir Charles' stat line of 42 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Down 2-0, the Suns refused to go down quietly. They won a triple-overtime classic in Game 3, then upset Chicago in Game 5 to send the series back to Phoenix. Only Jordan's 55-point outburst in Game 4 prevented the Suns from winning all three games in the Windy City.

With their fans in a frenzy, the Suns took a four-point lead late in Game 6. But the Bulls countered with Jordan, whose coast-to-coast basket made it a two-point game. With the ball in the game's final seconds, Jordan passed the ball to Pippen, who passed it to Horace Grant, who then passed to sharpshooter John Paxson, who hit the winning shot.

The win put the Bulls in elite company as only the third team in league history to win three consecutive titles. It was an epic Finals performance for Jordan, who averaged 41 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the series.

11. 1980: Lakers over 76ers

MVP: Magic Johnson

With high-scoring, highly competitive games, this series had it all with stars all over the court like Julius Erving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Daryl Dawkins, Norm Nixon, Maurice Cheeks, Jamaal Wilkes and a 21-year-old rookie named Magic Johnson. The biggest star for most of the series was Abdul-Jabbar, who led both teams in scoring and rebounds in each of the first five games.

But Abdul-Jabbar suffered an ankle injury during the Lakers' Game 5 win that prevented him from traveling to Philadelphia for Game 6. The Captain's absence opened the door for a historic performance from Johnson, who started in Abdul-Jabbar's place at center. Johnson dominated the proceedings, scoring 42 points to go with 15 rebounds and seven assists. Johnson was complemented on the fast break by Wilkes, whose 37 points and 10 rebounds helped key the Lakers' 123-107 win.

While he came up short in his second Finals, Dr. J left his mark on the series with his legendary layup in Game 4. Erving would get his coveted NBA championship ring at the Lakers' expense three years later.

12. 1987: Lakers over Celtics

MVP: Magic Johnson

In Round 3 of the Lakers-Celtics '80s rivalry, Los Angeles ran through, over, and around Boston in Games 1 and 2. Larry Bird carried Boston to a win in Game 3 and a commanding lead entering the final quarter of Game 4. Johnson, who had ended Bird's three-year reign as league MVP that season, responded by leading an epic comeback that was capped off by his "junior, junior" sky hook with two seconds left. The Lakers then survived a last-second shot by Bird to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Celtics won Game 5 and had a five-point lead halfway through Game 6. That was when Pat Riley made the switch to defend Kevin McHale with Mychal Thompson, a nine-year veteran who was in search of his first championship. With McHale neutralized by Thompson, his college teammate at Minnesota, the Lakers stormed past the Celtics and cruised their fourth title of the decade.

Bird averaged a double-double for the series, while Johnson averaged a whopping 26.2 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and 2.3 steals en route to his third Finals MVP.

13. 1977: Trail Blazers over 76ers

MVP: Bill Walton

An epic Finals between two transcendent stars. Fresh off of winning two titles in the ABA, Julius Erving led the 76ers to the Finals during his first NBA season. Philadelphia was matched up against a Trail Blazers team that was fronted by Walton, who won two national titles at UCLA under legendary coach John Wooden.

Philadelphia took a 2-0 series lead that included a convincing 107-89 victory in Game 2. Portland responded by unleashing a devastating offense that scored 129 and 130 points in Games 3 and 4. Games 6 and 7 were epic, with Portland winning both games behind 47 total rebounds by Walton. Walton's play was just good enough to topple the 76ers and Erving, who scored 37 and 40 points in the series' final two games.

14. 1957: Celtics over Hawks

The Celtics had to work to earn their first title. Boston managed to hold off a Hawks team that was led by Bob Pettit, who led all scorers in five of the seven games. In Game 6, Pettit notched 32 points and 23 rebounds in leading the Hawks to a two-point win. Pettit had 39 points in Game 7, but his effort was matched by Bill Russell, who tallied 19 points and 32 rebounds in Boston's 125-123 win.

15. 1976: Celtics over Suns

MVP: Jo Jo White

Boston stormed out to two quick wins, but the Suns (who struggled to get their offense going in Boston) rebounded with 105- and 109-point games to even the series. Game 5, regarded as one of the greatest games in NBA history, was a three-overtime thriller that featured one of the craziest sequences in Finals annals.

John Havlicek appeared to give the Celtics a 3-2 series win after banking a shot at the buzzer. But after fans had already started rushing the court, the officials determined that Havlicek's shot went through with two seconds left on the clock. Once order was somewhat restored, the Suns had one more chance to force overtime. They quickly inbounded the ball to Gar Heard, who launched a prayer that went through the net, forcing overtime.

The Suns and Celtics would then match wits for two overtime periods before Boston finally got some breathing room in the third OT after reserve Glenn McDonald made it a six-point game. Despite four quick points by Paul Westphal, Phoenix came up on the short end of a 128-126 score. Jo Jo White led Boston with 33 points in Game 6, while Dave Cowens' 17 boards keyed the Celtics' 87-80 win in Game 7.

16. 1997: Bulls over Jazz

MVP: Michael Jordan

The Jazz, after rallying to tie the series after dropping the first two games, appeared poised to take a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6. Not only would the Jazz have their raucous fans behind them, Jordan was severely compromised after dealing with food poisoning. Chicago fell into an early hole but regained its footing behind Jordan, who scored 38 gutsy points that included the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in his infamous "Flu Game."

Jordan scored 39 points back in Chicago for Game 6, but it was his assist on a midrange shot by Steve Kerr that sealed the Bulls' fifth title of the decade. Jordan was aided throughout the series by Scottie Pippen, who over the six games averaged 20 points. 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks. Jordan and Pippen withstood a strong Finals performance from Karl Malone as the Mailman averaged 23.8 points and 10.3 boards per night.

17. 2010: Lakers over Celtics

MVP: Kobe Bryant

Two years after being outmuscled by Boston, a tougher Lakers team outlasted their rival in what was a physical series. After the Celtics took a 3-2 series lead, the Lakers rebounded with a convincing 89-67 win in Game 6. With Bryant struggling from the field in Game 7, the Celtics went on an 11-2 run to take a 49-36 lead less than four minutes into the second half.

With his shot betraying him, Bryant changed his mindset and started crashing the boards. Bryant's 15 rebounds helped spur a Lakers comeback that was capped off by Derek Fisher's game-tying 3-pointer with 6:12 left. Ahead by three points with a minute left, an unexpected 3-pointer by Metta World Peace proved to be the deciding bucket in the Lakers' 83-79 win.

Bryant won his second consecutive Finals MVP after averaging 28.6 points, eight rebounds and 3.9 assists for the series. He was aided immensely by Pau Gasol, who for the series averaged 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 blocks.

18. 1994: Rockets over Knicks

MVP: Hakeem Olajuwon

The '94 Finals featured an epic matchup between Houston's Olajuwon and New York's Patrick Ewing. Ewing averaged more rebounds during the series, but Olajuwon averaged nearly 27 points (compared to Ewing's 18.9) while also averaging nearly two more assists per game than his future Hall of Fame counterpart.

Down 3-2 in the series, Olajuwon scored 30 points to propel Houston to an 86-84 victory in Game 6. The two teams exchanged proverbial punches for most of Game 7 before an Olajuwon bucket and a 3-pointer by Vernon Maxwell made it an eight-point game with 1:48 left. Houston prevailed 90-84 to capture the franchise's first of back-to-back titles. New York received a lackluster Game 7 from shooting guard John Starks, who made just two of his 18 field goal attempts.

19. 2005: Spurs over Pistons

MVP: Tim Duncan

The teams exchanged blowout wins before playing a thrilling Game 5 from the Palace of Auburn Hills. The difference in the game was 34-year-old Robert Horry, who came off the bench to score 21 points. The former Rocket and Laker scored five points in OT: A vicious dunk and the game-winning 3-pointer that gave the Spurs a 96-95 win.

The defending champion Pistons rallied to win Game 6 but were on the short end of an 81-74 score in Game 7. Duncan clinched his third Finals MVP after tallying 25 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks in the deciding seventh game.

20. 1951: Royals over Knicks

The Royals rolled to a 3-0 series lead, only to watch as the Knicks rallied to win the next three games. In Game 7, the Royals leaned on Arnie Risen, who responded with 24 points and 13 boards to lead them to a 79-73 win. Among the key contributors during the Knicks' comeback was Harry Gallatin, who averaged a double-double for the series.

21. 1974: Celtics over Bucks

MVP: John Havilcek

Abdul-Jabbar was his typical dominant self, submitting a per game average of 32.6 points, 12.1 boards and 5.4 assists. But he was unable to top Boston's dynamic duo of Havilcek and Dave Cowens, who combined to average 49.1 points, 17.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the series. Cowens' 28-point, 14-rebound effort spearheaded Boston's 102-87 series-clinching win.

23. 1966: Celtics over Lakers

West led both teams in scoring in four of the series' seven games that included a 45-point effort in Game 4. Per usual, Russell did most of his damage on the boards, as he led both teams in rebounding in each game. His 32-rebound effort was enough to hold off West and the Lakers in Game 7, as Boston escaped with a 95-93 win.

24. 1952: Lakers over Knicks

In a largely even series, the difference-maker was George Mikan, who tallied 50 points and 34 rebounds in the final two games. The Lakers' title was not a one-man show, however, as three other players averaged at least 13 points for the series.

25. 1978: Warriors over SuperSonics

MVP: Wes Unseld

The teams swapped wins over the first six games, but the Bullets finally broke that trend in Game 7 as six different Washington players reached double figures. Washington received a big night from the bench in Game 7, as reserves Charles Johnson and Mitch Kupchak combined to score 32 points in the Bullets' 105-99 win.

26. 1967: 76ers over Warriors

In a losing effort, Rick Barry had an epic series with an average of 40.8 points and 8.8 boards per game. But Barry was unable to top Philly's duo of Chamberlain and Hal Greer, who combined to average 43.7 points and 36.5 rebounds for the series.

27. 1992: Bulls over Trail Blazers

MVP: Michael Jordan

Jordan's shrug moment in Game 1 (during which he obliterated the Trailblazers with 35 first-half points) is the series' most memorable moment. But an underrated moment occurred in Game 6. Trailing by 15 points, Phil Jackson emptied his bench, which led a furious comeback that was finished off by Jordan and the starters.

28. 1960: Celtics over Hawks

This series largely consisted of blowouts, with the outliers being Game 4 (a seven-point Hawks win) and St. Louis' 105-102 win to force a Game 7. As he often did, Russell was the difference in the deciding Game 7. He grabbed 35 rebounds as Boston pulled away for a 122-103 victory. Pettit enjoyed another sterling individual Finals, averaging 25.7 points and 14.9 rebounds.

29. 1955: Nationals over Pistons

What this series lacked in scoring (the two teams topped 100 points just twice), it made up for in drama. A tightly contested series throughout, the Nationals eked out a 92-91 win in Game 7 behind Larry Foust's 24 points. Syracuse forward Dolph Schayes left his mark on the series by averaging 19 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

30. 1958: Hawks over Celtics

A year after coming up short, Pettit and the Hawks would not be denied in their rematch with Boston. With Russell out after suffering a series-ending injury in Game 3, the Hawks won the final two games behind Pettit's combined 83 points and 40 rebounds. He put up 50 points in the series-clinching win.

30. 2011: Mavericks over Heat

MVP: Dirk Nowitzki

One of the most surprising outcomes in Finals history. After dropping Game 1, Dallas won four of the series' final five games that included a 105-95 series-clinching win in Miami in Game 6. The series was especially meaningful for the future Hall of Fame forward Nowitzki, who won MVP after averaging 26 points and 9.7 rebounds per outing.

31. 1954: Lakers over Nationals

An extremely low scoring series, the Nationals needed just 65 points in Game 6 to force a seventh game. In Game 7, Jim Pollard's 21 points led the Lakers to an 87-80 win in what was the fifth and final championship for the franchise during the Mikan era.

32. 1968: Celtics over Lakers

With the series knotted a 2-2, Boston edged Los Angeles in Game 5 behind Russell's 25 rebounds. The Celtics pulled away from the Lakers in Game 6 behind Havlicek's 40 points and Russell's 19 boards. Baylor averaged 26.2 points and 12.5 boards per game in a losing effort.

33. 1963: Celtics over Lakers

Down 3-1, Baylor's 43-point effort in Game 5 gave the Lakers a stay of execution. Russell was too much in Game 6, however, as his 24 rebounds keyed Boston's 112-109 series-clinching win.

34. 1996: Bulls over SuperSonics

MVP: Michael Jordan

This one looked like an early knockout after Chicago took a 3-0 series lead. But Gary Payton's defense and Shawn Kemp's ferociousness at the rim forced a sixth game. On Father's Day, an emotional Jordan led Chicago to a series-clinching win to cap off the Bulls' historic season. The Bulls' 72-10 regular season record stood as the best in league history for two decades.

35. 2000: Lakers over Pacers

MVP: Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq was dominant in his first Lakers Finals, but the signature moment in this series was authored by Kobe Bryant. After Shaq fouled out of Game 4, Bryant delivered in overtime with eight points as the Lakers took a 3-1 series lead. O'Neal's 41 points in Game 6 clinched Los Angeles' first title of the Kobe-Shaq era.

36. 2008: Celtics over Lakers

MVP: Kevin Garnett

Like many series, the '08 Finals came down to the fourth game. Los Angeles strolled out to a 35-14 lead and looked to be on their way to tying the series. Boston had different ideas and responded with a 21-3 run heading into the fourth quarter. The Celtics completed the comeback when Eddie House drained an 18-foot shot with four minutes left. Boston clinched the series with a blowout win in Game 6. Garnett took home MVP honors after submitting a series average of 18.2 points and 13 boards.

37. 1981: Celtics over Rockets

MVP: Cedric Maxwell

Bird was soaring at this point in his career, but it was less heralded player who came away with the Finals MVP trophy. The recipient was Cedric "Cornbread" Maxwell, whose 28 points and 15 boards powered Boston to a Game 5 win. Boston prevailed in Game 6 despite another strong showing from Moses Malone, who for the series averaged 22.3 points and 15.7 rebounds.

38. 2015: Warriors over Cavaliers

MVP: Andre Iguodala

LeBron James' performance is on the short list of the greatest Finals efforts by a losing player. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love out, James willed the undermanned Cavaliers to a 2-1 series lead. The series shifted in Game 4, when Iguodala was inserted into the starting lineup. His presence ignited the Warriors, who blew out the Cavs in Cleveland before edging them back in Oakland in Game 5. Golden State prevailed in Game 6 despite another dominant performance by James, who for the series averaged a gaudy 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

39. 1986: Celtics over Rockets

MVP: Larry Bird

Houston's "Twin Towers" of Ralph Sampson and Olajuwon made this series interesting ... until Game 6. Led by Bird (who recorded a triple-double), Boston roared out to a big lead before cruising to a 114-97 series-clinching win. The title solidified the '86 Celtics as one of the greatest teams ever, a team that lost one home game throughout the season.

40. 2021: Bucks over Suns

Phoenix seemed primed for an upset after racing out to a 2-0 series lead. The Bucks responded with gusto, as Antetokounmpo went off for 42 points and 12 boards in Game 3 and 41 points and 13 rebounds in Game 4. After a hard-fought Game 5 (which was won by the Bucks), Milwaukee prevailed in Game 6 behind Giannis' 50-point, 14-rebound performance.

41. 2019: Raptors over Warriors

MVP: Kawhi Leonard

Five years after his first Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard won his second after leading the Raptors to the franchise's first title. Leonard submitted a stat line of 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals for the series that included a 36-point outburst in Game 4. With Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson injured, Curry averaged 30.5 points for the series that included a Finals career-high 47 points in Game 3.

42. 2022: Warriors over Celtics

Similar to their '15 Finals against the Cavs, the Warriors fell behind 2-1 before finding their stride and winning the final three games. While Celtics star Jayson Tatum left something to be desired in his first Finals, Curry, a six-time NBA Finals veteran, stole the spotlight. En route to winning his first Finals MVP, Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while leading the Warriors to their fourth title in eight years. Curry had help from Andrew Wiggins, who averaged 18.8 points and 8.8 boards.

43. 2006: Heat over Mavericks

MVP: Dwyane Wade

This series is remembered for two things: Dwyane Wade's Jordan-esque performance and questionable officiating that helped Miami claw back from an 0-2 deficit. When he wasn't impersonating Jordan, Wade was at the charity stripe as he shot a whopping 97 free throws for the series. His 25 free throws in Game 5 was one more than the entire Mavericks team.

44. 2020: Lakers over Heat

MVP: LeBron James

Los Angeles prevailed in the "bubble Finals" by outlasting a gritty Heat team led by Jimmy Butler. Butler had several memorable performances, but he was unable to top a Lakers team that was led by the duo of James and Anthony Davis, who combined for 47 points, 29 rebounds and 13 assists in the series-clinching Game 6.

45. 2003: Spurs over Nets

MVP: Tim Duncan

Led by Jason Kidd, the Nets won two hard-fought games heading into Game 5. Duncan took over from there, pulling down 17 boards in Game 5 before his masterpiece Game 6 that saw him tally 21 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

46. 1982: Lakers over 76ers

MVP: Magic Johnson

A funny thing happened on the Lakers' way to a second title. Los Angeles failed to boast the leading scorers in any of the series' six games; Andrew Toney and Dr. J led all scorers three times apiece. The 76ers' pair, however, was beaten by the Lakers' full house, led by Johnson, who won his second Finals MVP.

47. 1950: Lakers over Nationals

The leading scorer in each game, Mikan put up 40 points in the series-clincher. For the second straight year, Minneapolis prevailed in six games after taking a 3-1 series lead.

48. 1991: Bulls over Lakers

MVP: Michael Jordan

Sam Perkins' game-winning 3-pointer in Game 1 prevented the Bulls from a series sweep. Chicago dominated the series from there, with Jordan capturing the first of his six MVP trophies. His passing to John Paxson late in Game 5 officially closed out the Lakers' Showtime era.

49. 2001: Lakers over 76ers

MVP: Shaquille O'Neal

An epic Game 1 featured Allen Iverson going off for 48 points in handing the Lakers their only playoff loss. Los Angeles rebounded with two close wins, then proceeded to win the final two games in convincing fashion. It was another dominant MVP performance for Shaq, who put up a nasty stat line of 33 points, 15.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 blocks.

50. 1948: Bullets over Warriors

Baltimore's series win came despite the efforts of Hall of Fame forward Joe Fulks, who averaged eight more points than the series' second-leading scorer for the Warriors.

51. 1947: Warriors over Stags

The first Finals had a slow start but an exciting finish. The last three games were decided by seven points, as the Stags managed to avoid being swept after edging the Warriors in Game 4. Philadelphia bounced back in Game 5, winning an 83-80 decision behind Fulks' 34-point effort.

52. 1949: Lakers over Capitals

The Lakers won their first title behind the play of Mikan, who averaged 27.5 points for the series, including 29 in the series-clincher.

53. 1973: Knicks over Lakers

MVP: Willis Reed

Round 3 of Knicks-Lakers went to New York. After losing Game 1, the Knicks won Games 2 through 4 by a combined 12 points. Similar to the '70 Finals, the Knicks received an inspired effort from Reed, who won series MVP after scoring 18 points and pulling down 12 boards in Game 5.

54. 1990: Pistons over Trailblazers

MVP: Isiah Thomas

This series was closer than it looks. Portland won Game 2, tying the series behind Clyde Drexler's 33-point effort. They lost in decisive fashion in Game 3, but stood toe-to-toe with the defending champions in Games 4 and 5. Unfortunately for Portland, they came up on the short end of the score in both games. The difference was Detroit's duo of Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer; Thomas had 29 points in the series-clincher, while Laimbeer had 29 total boards in the series' final two games.

55. 1999: Spurs over Knicks

MVP: Tim Duncan

An eighth seed, the Knicks struggled to score against the Spurs' formidable duo of Duncan and David Robinson. After the Knicks temporarily made it a series in Game 3 (behind Allan Houston's 34 points), the Spurs won a 96-89 decision behind Duncan's 28 points and 18 rebounds. Game 5 went back and forth before Avery Johnson hit the series-winning shot in the final seconds.

56. 2012: Heat over Thunder

MVP: LeBron James

OKC won Game 1 behind Durant's 36 points. Miami wouldn't lose again, however, taking the series as four different players averaged over 10 points per game for the series. While he wasn't one of those players, sharpshooter Mike Miller's seven 3-pointers in Game 5 keyed Miami to a 121-106 triumph.

57. 1964: Celtics over Warriors

This series largely summed up the rivalry between Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. The Big Dipper dominated the stat sheet, but Russell walked away with the hardware after pulling down 26 rebounds in Game 5.

58. 1961: Celtics over Hawks

Pettit was great, but Boston was too tough this time around. Led by Russell (who averaged 28.8 boards per game for the series), the Celtics averaged 13 more rebounds per game than St. Louis. The Hawks, who played in four Finals from 1957-61, have yet to make it back to the championship round.

59. 1979: SuperSonics over Bullets

MVP: Dennis Johnson

Seattle avenged its disappointing Finals loss the previous season. Gus Williams led the Sonics in scoring, but the series' MVP award went to Johnson, who averaged 22.6 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks for the series.

60. 2009: Lakers over Magic

MVP: Kobe Bryant

Bryant finally got his coveted title without Shaq. The Black Mamba kicked off the series with a 40-point showing in Game 1. He finished the series with a 30-point night in Game 5 while being complemented by Pau Gasol, who pulled down 15 boards. For Orlando, Dwight Howard averaged 15.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 4.0 blocks for the series.

61. 1956: Warriors over Pistons

The Warriors' second title run was spearheaded by Hall of Fame forward Paul Arizin, who averaged 27.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the series. In their first Finals, the Pistons were led by George Yardley, who averaged 24.8 points and 15.2 rebounds in a losing effort.

62. 2023: Nuggets over Heat

MVP: Nikola Jokic

The series started off well enough, with the Heat stealing home court after hanging onto win Game 2. Denver, however, quickly ended any thought of a competitive series with consecutive convincing wins on Miami's home court. Denver then closed things out at home in Game 5, with series MVP Nikola Jokic leading the way with 28 points and 16 rebounds.

63. 1953: Lakers over Knicks

The Lakers' second consecutive Finals win over New York was considerably easier than the previous Finals. Minneapolis won the final four games behind the stellar play of Mikan, who led both teams in scoring in four of the series' five games.

64. 2024: Celtics over Mavericks

MVP: Jaylen Brown

While Games 1, 4, and 5 weren't close, Games 2 and 3 were competitive. Boston won both games despite Luka Doncic going for 32 points in Game 2 and teammate Kyrie Irving scoring 35 points in Game 3. Luka led both teams in scoring, but his 23 turnovers (including eight in Dallas' Game 2 loss) played a critical role in the outcome.

65. 1972: Lakers over Knicks

MVP: Wilt Chamberlain

Los Angeles capped off its 69-win regular season by winning its long-awaited title. All but one of the games were double-digit wins for the Lakers, who were led by Gail Goodrich (25.6 points), West (19.8 points, 8.8 rebounds), and Chamberlain (19.4 points, 23.2 rebounds).

66. 1965: Celtics over Lakers

The epitome of a gentlemen's sweep. Boston had three wins of over 20 points that included a 129-96 win in the series-clinching Game 5. The Lakers were unable to mask the loss of Elgin Baylor, who was out after sustaining a knee injury during the West finals.

67. 2014: Spurs over Heat

MVP: Kawhi Leonard

Similar to '13, this series initially had the look of an all-time classic. That was until LeBron James suffered a cramp at the end of Game 1 that changed the complexion of the series. San Antonio played near flawless basketball in Games 3-5, whipping the Heat by an average of 19 points. Leonard's play on both ends of the floor earned him Finals MVP honors.

68. 2004: Pistons over Lakers

MVP: Chauncey Billups

One of the most shocking results in Finals history. The Lakers' "Dream Team" lineup was throughly out-played by Detroit, who held the Lakers to under 90 points in three of the series' five games. Shaq was neutralized in the series by Ben Wallace, who averaged nearly three more rebounds per game than O'Neal.

69. 2017: Warriors over Cavaliers

MVP: Kevin Durant

The third edition of Warriors-Cavs had one notable difference: Kevin Durant. LeBron was still LeBron in his eighth Finals, but he wasn't able to best the Warriors and Durant, whose clutch 3-pointer in Game 3 keyed Golden State's second title in three years. James, in a losing effort, became the first player in Finals history to average a triple-double (33.6 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) for the entire series.

70. 1975: Warriors over Bullets

MVP: Rick Barry

Can a sweep be considered a good series? Probably not, but the '75 Finals produced four good games, with two being decided by one point. In Game 4, the Warriors edged the Bullets behind Barry's 20 points and eight rebounds and Clifford Ray's 12 points and 11 boards.

71. 1983: 76ers over Lakers

MVP: Moses Malone

Malone's famous "Fo, Fo, Fo" pre-playoffs prediction didn't quite materialize; the 76ers dropped one playoff game, a loss to the Bucks in Game 4 of the East finals. But they won the rest of their playoff games, including an emphatic sweep of the Lakers in the Finals. Malone was simply dominant, as he averaged 25.8 points and 18 boards for the series. Dr. J won his first NBA title while finishing second on the Sixers in points and third in rebounds for the series.

72. 1989: Pistons over Lakers

MVP: Joe Dumars

The Lakers tore through the Western Conference playoffs before running into the buzzsaw that was the Detroit Pistons, the same team the Lakers edged in seven games in the '88 Finals. Detroit won Game 1, then took Game 2 after Magic Johnson missed the final 16 minutes with an injured hamstring. With Johnson out, the Lakers were no match in Games 3 and 4, as the Pistons claimed their first NBA title. Dumars, who netted 33 and 31 points in Games 2 and 3, won Finals MVP.

73. 2007: Spurs over Cavs

MVP: Tony Parker

We appeared to be headed for an '05 Finals rematch between the Spurs and Pistons before Cleveland upset Detroit in the Eastern Finals. San Antonio flexed its muscles in Games 1 and 2, then held on for three- and one-point wins in Games 3 and 4. Parker was named Finals MVP, while James averaged 22 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his Finals debut.

74. 1995: Rockets over Magic

MVP: Hakeem Olajuwon

Orlando suffered a meteoric meltdown. Ahead by 20 in Game 1, the Magic's lead evaporated into thin air as Kenny Smith drilled seven 3-pointers. Orlando's fate was sealed when Nick Anderson missed four free throws in the game's final seconds. Houston, led by Olajuwon, then proceeded to win the next three games while becoming the first team to beat four 50-win teams in one postseason.

75. 2002: Lakers over Nets

MVP: Shaquille O'Neal

The real NBA Finals was the Lakers' seven-game series win over the Kings in the West finals. While good, the Nets were no match for Los Angeles, who enjoyed another epic Finals showing from Shaq and Kobe. The duo averaged nearly 64 points and 18 rebounds per game en route to their third straight title.

76. 2018: Warriors over Cavs

MVP: Kevin Durant

LeBron James' brilliant 51-point performance in Game 1 was thrown out the window after the Cavs mismanaged the final possession in regulation. The Warriors prevailed in OT, and swept the series despite Cleveland's best efforts in Game 3. Durant, who scored 43 critical points in Game 3, won his second straight Finals MVP.

77. 1959: Celtics over Lakers

Boston won the first Celtics-Lakers Finals in convincing fashion. The Lakers had no answer for Russell, who had 30 rebounds in each of the series' final three games.

78. 1971: Bucks over Bullets

MVP: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Bucks capped off a memorable year with a sweep of the Bullets. As it was during the season, Milwaukee was led in the Finals by Oscar Robertson and Abdul-Jabbar. For the series, the Hall of Fame duo combined to average 50.5 points, 23.5 points and 12.6 assists.