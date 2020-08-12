Watch Now: Lakers Snap 3-Game Losing Streak Against Nuggets ( 2:14 )

The lone constant in the unpredictable race for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference is the team the winner would ultimately face. We may not yet know whether the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies or San Antonio Spurs will reach the postseason, but we do know that the one of them that does will run into the top-seeded, 52-18 Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

The unique circumstances allowing those four teams such a chance to sneak into the playoffs puts the Lakers themselves in an unusual position. Unlike a normal No. 1 seed or even their Eastern Conference counterpart, the Milwaukee Bucks, they will not know who their first-round opponent is going to be when the regular season ends. Unlike the other 14 teams with clinched playoff spots, they will have to wait until the play-in tournament for the final seed has concluded before they can begin preparing for their opponent.

Which begs the question: Who should the Lakers be rooting for? Let's look through how they match up with all four teams they could potentially see and rank them by the danger they pose to the Lakers.

4. San Antonio Spurs

3. Memphis Grizzlies

Neither San Antonio nor Memphis poses much of a threat to the Lakers, but they're grouped together because preference is a matter of priority. Memphis, undoubtedly, is the inferior team right now. The two teams squared off four times during the season, and twice in which the Lakers had their complete starting lineup. The Lakers rocked them by 41 combined points in those matchups. No, they won't have their complete lineup in the first round, as Avery Bradley remains out, but Memphis is shorthanded as well.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is out for the postseason, leaving Jonas Valanciunas squarely in LeBron James' crosshairs should these teams match up. That's a problem for Memphis, as James has routinely tortured Valanciunas on defense in the playoffs. In 10 playoff matchups between their teams, Valanciunas is not only winless, but his teams have been outscored by 72 points in his 233 minutes on the floor. Playoff LeBron eats slow big men for breakfast:

The Lakers don't run pick-and-roll nearly as much as previous James teams have. That will change in the playoffs. Memphis' ideal James defender, Justise Winslow, is also out. Ja Morant has struggled at Disney largely because of the playoff-style tactics defenses have used against him. He is shooting only 39.3 percent from the field in Orlando because teams are begging him to shoot 3-pointers they don't think he can make. He made 36.7 percent of his pre-pandemic 3-pointers, but on only 2.4 attempts per game. He's up to 5.3 attempts per game in Orlando because of how blatantly teams are sagging off him, and he's justified that decision by making only 25 percent of his attempts. The Lakers would find success through similar tactics, and Memphis has no other reliable form of offense. The Grizzlies pose no threat to the Lakers.

The Spurs probably don't either, but they at least deserve a measure of respect based on their performance in Orlando. San Antonio is 5-2 in Orlando, and it has posted the fourth-best net rating in the bubble thanks to its small-ball lineup. That lineup is what makes the Spurs somewhat appealing to the Lakers. Its success, to an extent, is based on unsustainable luck. They are hitting 41.1 percent of their 3-pointers while their opponents have made only 35.6 percent of theirs. Only Boston and Phoenix have had bigger positive gaps in the bubble. Playing smaller improves their shooting to an extent, but individually, it's not as though they've put marksmen on the floor. Rudy Gay made 31.4 percent of his pre-pandemic 3s and has hit 45.7 percent of his attempts in the bubble. They are going to regress.

The Lakers aren't particularly well equipped to deal with small ball, though, so facing a relatively weak version of it in the first-round could prove beneficial down the line, especially if the Houston Rockets are waiting for them in the second round. The Lakers are going to have to switch defensively in that matchup. They haven't done much of that this season. Dion Waiters in particular needs reps in a switch-heavy scheme. Team-defense relies on communication. Waiters is new to the team and gets lost far too often due to confusion over who is supposed to be where:

In that sense, San Antonio is more appealing because such a matchup would give the Lakers time to tinker with more switching without actually making them sweat out a competitive series. The Lakers would beat the Spurs in four or five, just as they would the Grizzlies. Even if the Memphis matchup is a bit easier, the Spurs matchup is a bit more useful. That's why they get the higher rank here.

2. Phoenix Suns

The numbers are far kinder to the Lakers in a potential matchup with Devin Booker than one would think, especially with Bradley out. While Bradley appears on paper to be the Laker best suited to guarding Booker one-on-one, the truth in their three matchups this season (all Lakers wins) was that Los Angeles defended Booker best when anyone except Bradley, and JaVale McGee on switches, was on Phoenix's All-Star. Seven Lakers defended at least three Booker shot attempts this season, per NBA.com matchup data.

Player Defending Booker Field Goals Made Field Goals Attempted Field Goal Percentage Danny Green 7 16 43.75% Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 1 8 12.5% JaVale McGee 4 6 66.66% Anthony Davis 2 6 33.33% Avery Bradley 4 5 80% Alex Caruso 1 3 33.33% LeBron James 0 3 0%

These are fairly small samples we're talking about on a case-by-case basis, but they add up over time. The Lakers went undefeated in three games against the Suns this season, and Booker made only 42.3 percent of his shots. Green and Caldwell-Pope combined to hold Booker to only 10-of-25 shooting during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. All of this suggests that the Lakers have defenders fairly well equipped to handle Booker and the rest of the Suns.

Phoenix is shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers in Orlando. The Lakers close out as well as any team in the NBA. Anthony Davis suffocates many of the unique actions skilled big men like DeAndre Ayton and Dario Saric can initiate. Their weaknesses, however, play right into the Lakers' hands. Fouling too much is problematic when you're playing against James and Davis. They have one of their worst pick-and-roll defenses in the NBA, and the Lakers run that play consistently in crunch time.

Booker is a star, and stars are dangerous. Mikal Bridges has grown enough defensively to viably hang with LeBron. But nothing about this matchup is particularly threatening. The Suns have every reason to be optimistic about their future, but their hot streak isn't sustainable in the short-term. When the shots stop falling, their offense is going to come back down to Earth against a proper playoff defense.

1. Portland Trail Blazers

The Lakers aren't scared of the Blazers, but they should be very scared of Damian Lillard. His recent hot streak aside, the Lakers have seen first-hand just how dangerous he can be when he torched them for 48 points in their first game after the death of Kobe Bryant. The result wasn't as terrifying as the process. The Lakers tried almost everything against him defensively, and nothing worked. Avery Bradley, maybe the best point of attack defender in basketball, picked Lillard up full court, played perfect defense, and was still shaken off:

Bradley tried chasing Lillard through screens, but Lillard gets his shot up too fast for that against drop coverage:

Going under screens didn't work either:

When the Lakers switched, Lillard just shrugged, changed directions and dared them to try it again:

When they tried to trap -- as Anthony Davis' Pelicans successfully did during the 2018 playoffs -- Lillard just calmly shunted the ball away for easy points:

Short of having one of the three or four defenders on Earth who genuinely bother Lillard, there is no tactical blueprint for stopping him. He is going to get his shots up. You just have to hope that he misses enough of them not to destroy you. And hey, sometimes that happens. Lillard has 2-of-9 and 2-of-10 performances from behind the arc in Orlando. But even Stephen Curry has off nights. It only takes four hot ones out of seven to end a favorite's season.

Overcommitting to Lillard is just as problematic as letting him score. The Blazers have made 42.6 percent of their 3-pointers in Orlando. Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. are both hitting 50 percent of their wide-open 3s in Orlando, exactly the sort of shots that come out of doubling Lillard.

The question that raises, though, is how sustainable all of this is. The Blazers are shooting 43.4 percent on wide-open 3-pointers in Orlando. That number is deflated by Jusuf Nurkic and Mario Hezonja, who probably won't be taking 3s in the playoffs. Limit the group to Lillard, Anthony, Trent and Zach Collins and CJ McCollum, and that number jumps to 47.9 percent. Portland hit 40.3 percent of their wide-open looks during the pre-pandemic season, and even that is a bit higher than can reasonably be expected to be repeatable. Their shooting is going to get worse in the playoffs.

The Lakers are going to get better. Some of that will come by positive regression, as they've made a league-worst 30.5 percent of their wide-open 3s in the bubble. Some of that will come through lineup optimization, as the Davis-at-center lineups that are going to make up a far greater percentage of the Lakers' total minutes in the playoffs will generate better spacing. And some of that, in this matchup, would come from incompetence. The Blazers have the bubble's second-worst defense, and the only team struggling worse than they are, the Denver Nuggets, still don't have two of their starters.

Many of their flaws feed into Lakers strengths. Portland allows the sixth-most transition opportunities in the NBA. The Lakers have the most efficient transition offense in the NBA. The Blazers struggle to defend the pick-and-roll. It is the basis of the Lakers' fourth-quarter offense. Portland lacks small forward-sized human beings. The Lakers have LeBron James.

Carmelo Anthony is likely to draw that matchup, and to his credit, he defends better on the ball than he does off it. But that still doesn't equip for seven games against an MVP candidate, especially one that knows how to exploit him in space. Donovan Mitchell's switch-hunting of Anthony nearly single-handedly eliminated the 2018 Thunder. James is far better at it than even Utah's All-Star. Trent is too small to hang with LeBron in the post; Zach Collins, despite his underrated agility, won't be able to keep James in front of him on the perimeter.

Portland's upset bid relies on Lillard exploiting a bad Lakers matchup for a couple of 50-point games. The issue is that LeBron has a similarly bad matchup in front of him, and opposing stars outplaying him in the playoffs was already a rarity. The Lakers probably won't outshoot the Blazers over seven games, but the past seven games weren't a reliable indicator of how well these teams would actually be expected to shoot in a series either. Davis has played some of his best games of the season in the bubble. McCollum is dealing with a lower-back fracture.

The Lakers would prefer not to meet Portland in the first round. Variance is the scariest thing a favorite can see in the playoffs. If an underdog shoots well enough, it doesn't matter what the favorite does, so yes, in that sense, an upset is technically possible, and the Blazers are about as well equipped to upset a No. 1 seed as a No. 8 has ever been. But there is still a wide gulf between these teams that was borne out over the course of the entire season. The Lakers have 52 wins across 70 games. Even if injuries are the sole cause of Portland's slide this season, it's worth noting that it needed 82 games to win 53 a year ago.

The Blazers might be the most dangerous No. 8 seed ever, but that in itself doesn't make them giant slayers. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed for a reason. They are the better team, and no matter how scary Portland's shooting makes them, the better team wins most of the time.