Let's call the last seven days the NBA's first parity week of the season. Take a look at the standings right now. The No. 2 through the No. 6 seeds in the Eastern Conference standings all have exactly six losses, and while the Philadelphia 76ers hold a three-game lead for the No. 1 seed, they've done so behind a preposterous 12-0 clutch record. When they regress to the mean, we seem destined for an Eastern Conference packed like sardines.

The Western Conference is similarly crunched. The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers sit atop the standings with identical 14-3 records... but seeds 3-9 are all separated by no more than two games. Even the Sacramento Kings got a win this week! The NBA has spent years tinkering in order to create parity, and right now, at least it's getting it. With that unofficial week of parity in the books, let's crown some winners and losers from the last seven days.

Three biggest winners of the week

1. Victor Wembanyama

You're expecting me to talk about Wemby's 50-point, 18-rebound, five-block, four-steal performance against the New Orleans Pelicans, aren't you? That'd be the easy starting point. We could just as easily kick things off with Luka Dončić's shooting dip, as he has quietly shot roughly 41-31-82 in his past five games, bringing his ridiculous offensive numbers down to slightly more mortal levels and making Wembanyama, for now, the slight MVP betting favorite. Totally reasonable. They're both contributors to his excellent week.

Neither stands up to what Wembanyama did against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. He shunked. That's a word that didn't exist when we woke up on Thursday. It is now, hilariously, a signature moment of Wembanyama's young career. He has apparently dunked so often, so violently that he suffered a hand injury that compelled him to try, and succeed, to shoot a jump shot at the rim.

The MVP race is for the season. The ridiculous numbers are for the history books. The shunk wins the week. Any time you suffer and overcome a dunking-related injury by inventing a new form of scoring, you win the week.

2. New York Knicks

The champs have won five in a row and are 11-3 overall since their 0-3 start, but this isn't as simple as the Knicks suddenly looking like the Knicks again. Many of the early season problems are still persisting. Mikal Bridges hit the game-winner on Friday and still shot 3-of-12 on Sunday. Josh Hart missed all four of his 3-pointers on Sunday and is below 26% shooting from deep so far this season. The starters, as a group, are still getting outscored by almost 13 points per 100 possessions after struggling mightily in the past two regular seasons.

Yet they just keep winning. There are obvious basketball reasons for that. Karl-Anthony Towns is getting every rebound, making every shot, and has readopted the playmaking hub role he thrived in throughout the postseason, particularly when it comes to assisting Jalen Brunson. The bench is thriving. Landry Shamet is shooting better than 45% on 3s and Deuce McBride isn't far behind. Tyler Kolek has a 61-to-9 assist-to-turnover ratio.

But there's something deeper here, a resilience and versatility that developed over last season's championship run that is sustaining thus far this season. OG Anunoby has missed the past two games. Towns missed the Blazers game. Bridges and Hart play most of some games and only parts of others because of their early season struggles. Yet Mike Brown just keeps pulling the right levers, and the Knicks just keep figuring it out. Championships can bring about this certainty. The Knicks aren't quite themselves yet, but they have an internalized confidence that came from dominating the playoff crucible a year ago that's paying off handsomely right now.

3. Miami Heat

It's hard to tell what we've seen from the Heat thus far this season that really deserves scrutiny. They started 0-4 in part because opponents weren't missing any 3s. They've gone 8-2 since, but they haven't beaten a single notable, fully healthy opponent during their active seven-game winning streak. No Evan Mobley against the Cleveland Cavaliers. No Jalen Duren against the Detroit Pistons. No Amen Thompson against the Houston Rockets. No... basically anyone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, though in fairness, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed that game himself. Miami is something of a Rorschach test so far. You're going to see what you're predisposed to seeing.

But if we're going to panic during the shooting luck-induced losing streak, we're going to have to acknowledge the positives during the winning streak. The maligned Heat offense ranks in the top five over their past 10 games largely because Klay Thompson is shooting like Klay Thompson again and Giannis Antetokounmpo never stopped dunking like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their core lineups featuring Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are deterring rim attempts and giving up basically no corner 3s. Andrew Wiggins looks more like Andrew Wiggins since moving to the bench. As tempted as I was to give the third slot to the player development coaches for the Memphis Grizzlies after Cam Spencer's breakout 26-point game against Cleveland, the seven-game Miami winning streak gets the nod.

Three biggest losers of the week

1. Boston Celtics

The Celtics were too clever by a half with their lineup decisions this weekend. They sat Jayson Tatum and Derrick White against the hapless Kings and then sat Paul George in the second half of that back-to-back against the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors. They lost both very winnable games by a single point when they probably could have ensured a split and maybe even a sweep by aligning the rest. Throw in a 17-point blown lead to the Denver Nuggets and allowing a 40-point fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic and the previously 11-2 Celtics lost all four of their games this week. They're back with the Eastern Conference pack.

It's too early to draw any real conclusions, just as it was too early to crown them Eastern Conference favorites when they were throttling the Sixers two weeks ago, but this week was a reminder of some of the cracks here. Their best player is coming off of a torn Achilles, and their second- and third-best players are in their 30s and have to be managed carefully throughout the season. You can get away with never getting to the basket as a team when you're an elite 3-point shooting outfit. The Celtics haven't been this season, and we're now in Year 2 of Derrick White's 3-point drought (and, for that matter, arguably Year 3 of Jayson Tatum's). Mitchell Robinson will put together a few good stretches and then regress back into the mess he's been for most of the season. Boston has been nearly 22 points stronger per 100 possessions with him off the floor this season.

The Celtics, given their playing style and roster makeup, are vulnerable to the ebbs and flows of an 82-game season. When everyone's available and they're making their shots, they're going to look unbeatable. This week is what happens when they're not, and considering how frequently that's been the case for them in the playoffs, it's something the Celtics are going to have to learn to play through if they hope to make it through this crowded East.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

Slowly but surely, the NBA's cellar dwellers are starting to come around. The Utah Jazz won twice this week. The Chicago Bulls have won three times since Caleb Wilson went down, and they pushed the Denver Nuggets to overtime on Sunday. The Kings got win No. 2 on Saturday, but also pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to the brink on Friday. There is still a whole lot of misery at the bottom of the standings, but all of these teams can find small pockets of optimism.

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Not the Bucks, who are now the NBA's last one-win team and owners of a 13-game losing streak. One of those losses came against Miami this week as their former franchise player, Antetokounmpo, throttled them for three quarters before they made the final score look respectable in the fourth quarter. They have the NBA's worst defense comfortably. Beyond a three-game stretch in which second-year guard Kasparas Jakučionis averaged 21 points per game, it's simply been a miserable season in Milwaukee, and it's one that could get worse any day now as the NBA investigates potential salary cap circumvention involving Gary Trent Jr. We all knew the Bucks would struggle with post-Giannis life, but this is worse than anyone could have imagined.

3. Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton has played four games this season at a roughly All-Star level. The Indiana Pacers are now 3-10 in all other contests, and ESPN reported Friday that Haliburton is set to miss at least another few weeks with a left hamstring strain. This is after a 19-win season played entirely without Haliburton a year ago. At this point, obvious as it sounds, it's simply become clear that the Pacers can't win consistently without their best player. That was obvious in a playoff context, but the regular-season implications here are starting to add up.

Indiana is already six games out of a top-six Eastern Conference seed. Even when Haliburton gets back, he's probably not going to be perfectly healthy for the entire rest of the season just given his own history of durability concerns. The East's bottom four teams are thankfully so dreadful that there's probably a floor of No. 11 here, but Indiana will eventually have to pass someone -- presumably the Washington Wizards, perhaps someone else who gets bitten by the injury bug -- just to make it back into the Play-In Tournament picture. Even if they're there, their road to and through the playoffs becomes enormously precarious. It doesn't matter how dangerous you are in a playoff setting if you can't actually survive the regular season and make it there. It's too early to say that's where Indiana is headed, but the danger is very real.