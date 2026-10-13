90 AJ Dybantsa Washington Wizards SF

Last season's rank: NR. Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, enters the league with a tremendous amount of hype. The former BYU star is joining a Washington roster that could compete right away, with veteran pieces such as Anthony Davis and Trae Young set to return after missing large chunks of last season. At BYU, Dybantsa's superpower was his bendy frame that could find open spots in the lane to either get to the rim or draw contact. Dybantsa won't be asked to be "the guy" right away, which should benefit him in the long term. -- Salerno

89 Tyler Herro Milwaukee Bucks PG

Last season's rank: 55. After playing a career-low 33 games last season due to multiple injuries, Herro was traded to his hometown Bucks this summer as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. In Milwaukee, Herro will have a chance to be the face of a franchise as the Bucks enter this strange post-Giannis era in which they have no incentive to tank. Herro, who has averaged at least 20 points in five consecutive seasons, will hope to make this Bucks team more competitive than anyone expects and convince the franchise to give him the big extension he's eligible for. -- Maloney

88 Andrew Nembhard Indiana Pacers PG

Last season's rank: 68. Anyone who watched Nembhard on Indiana's run to the 2025 Finals knew he was a stud in waiting. His bigger opportunity came under unfortunate circumstances as Tyrese Haliburton missed all of last year with a torn Achilles, but Nembhard nonetheless rose to the occasion by increasing his scoring (16.9 PPG) and assist (7.7) averages by 70% and 54%, respectively. He did this without compromising efficiency and with the best assist-to-turnover ratio among the top-15 per-game assist men in the league, on top of being an elite on-ball defender. The Pacers are poised to jump right back into the mix for Eastern Conference supremacy, and Nembhard is a big reason why. -- Brad Botkin



87 Ja Morant Portland Trail Blazers PG

Last season's rank: 32. Oof. The biggest year-over-year drop on our list. The last few seasons have not done much for Morant's career or reputation. He went from appointment viewing to a guy who was rarely available. He's appeared in just 79 games over the past three seasons. Just as concerning: he's a high-usage player who hasn't developed his game and seems uninterested in adding anything resembling a reliable outside shot. As a result, Memphis dangled him at the trade deadline and found no takers. This offseason, the Blazers bit and took him off the Grizzlies' hands for next to nothing. Between Deni Avdija, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and others, there are a lot of players in Portland who will want the ball in their hands. Add Morant to that list -- but considering how far he's fallen and how little he's shown over the last several seasons, it's fair to wonder if he deserves it. -- John Gonzalez



86 Ajay Mitchell Oklahoma City Thunder PG

Last season's rank: NR. The rich get richer. Sam Presti and the Thunder have an innate ability to identify overlooked assets and maximize their potential. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blossomed in OKC after leaving Los Angeles. Jalen Williams was the 12th overall pick out of Santa Clara. They landed Alex Caruso straight up for Josh Giddey, no picks required. Jared McCain was an afterthought in Philly, then got quality minutes and became a key contributor in OKC. Same goes for Mitchell. In just his second full season, he emerged as the latest impressive find for Presti, a player who can score on multiple levels and run the offense with the second unit or as needed when SGA needs a breather. If he comes off the bench, he'll be leading a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, though it's possible he forces Mark Daigenault's hand and becomes a regular starter. -- Gonzalez

85 Devin Vassell San Antonio Spurs SG

Last season's rank: NR. San Antonio's version of Mikal Bridges, Vassell's numbers won't wow you but that's only because he has accepted a reduced role on a championship-caliber team. Vassell could score 20 a game like Nikeil Alexander-Walker for another team, no question. But he conserves that ability in San Antonio so he can release it at the most crucial points. Few players truly want big shots more than Vassell. Even if he's not his team's first, second, or even third option, he hunts high-leverage looks, and at 38% on over six 3s per game, the Spurs are never going to discourage that confidence. Vassell, who led the Spurs in postseason minutes, is the definition of an unsung hero. He's overshadowed by his more commercial teammates, but anyone paying attention knows how many massive shots he made during San Antonio's run to the Finals. Vassell defends, creates for himself when called upon and brings full-tilt energy on both ends. Any team would love to have him for less than $25 million this season. -- Botkin



84 Peyton Watson Cleveland Cavaliers SF

Last season's rank: NR. Watson's first three seasons in the league were underwhelming to say the least. He mostly languished on the bench in Denver. Then he stepped up in a big way for the Nuggets last season when they suffered injuries to most of their starting lineup. In the absences of Christian Braun, Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon, Watson thrived at both ends of the floor and looked like the rangy, 3-and-D wing that the Nuggets and every other team in the league sorely needed. Then, after protracted contract negotiations, Denver shipped him to the Cavs this offseason in a sign-and-trade. He should slot in nicely as the fifth starter in Cleveland. -- Gonzalez

83 Norman Powell Chicago Bulls SG

Last season's rank: 77. Powell has put together the best seasons of his career the last two years in his early 30s, which is not typically when we see players reach a new level. He's gone from a useful role player to a leading option offensively -- and done so on two different teams. Now he heads to a third in Chicago, and if he can maintain his productivity and efficiency from the last two years, this might be too low a ranking. -- Kalland

82 Josh Giddey Chicago Bulls PG

Last season's rank: 80. A true stat-sheet stuffer, Giddey was the only player other than Nikola Jokić last season to average at least 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. He's always been a gifted passer with the height to see lanes closed to others, but it's the shooting leap he's made that has lifted him into borderline All-Star territory. Giddey is far from a true marksman, but he'll walk into runways, spot up in transition and make you pay for leaving him open. Last season, he attempted 111 "unguarded" 3-point attempts and made 47% of them, per Synergy. That's enough to demand respect, which is all he needs to unlock his full creative toolbox. -- Botkin



81 RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors SG