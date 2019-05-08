Ranking the best fits for Zion Williamson: How Zion would impact each team in the NBA Draft Lottery

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 2.0% Advertising the return of the Showtime Lakers when LeBron signed with L.A. a year ago was slightly misguided. LeBron is on the back end of his prime and, frankly, his running mates simply aren't good enough to be a dominant and fun version of Magic's Lagers. But Williamson's unlikely pairing with James certainly could turn that once-promising idea into reality. The odds are long to say the least, but in L.A. Williamson could be a dynamo small ball center with a frontcourt featuring him, James and Kyle Kuzma. And when LeBron decides he's ready to hang it up, the Lakers could have their natural heir to the purple and gold throne.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 10.5% Atlanta's young core of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins is exciting. Add Zion in to that mix and ... whew. That's a squad built to contend in the Eastern Conference for years to come. The fit is great, too. Having a playmaking point guard like Young alongside Williamson would aid in his development off the ball as a scorer and allow him to do what he does best in the early years of his NBA tenure: playing above the rim and serving as a secondary creator as he builds out his skills. The Hawks would enter next year, perhaps, as the team of the decade everyone would be ready to buy stock in.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 6.0% (Hawks get Mavericks' pick if it falls outside top five.) Dallas' transitioning of star power from Dirk Nowitzki to Luka Doncic came fast and furious last season, but Doncic is going to need some help. In Dallas, Zion can provide exactly that. Similar to Atlanta, Williamson would benefit in Dallas greatly from having a primary playmaker in place like Doncic to allow him to develop off the ball. In the Mavs system under Rick Carlisle, they'd surely have a creative way to run their offense through him at times, too, to unlock his playmaking powers and capitalize on the attention he's sure to get defensively, even as a newbie in the league.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 1.0% (76ers get Kings' pick if it wins the lottery; Celtics get pick otherwise.) It's probably not the way Sam Hinkie drew it up on his whiteboard years ago before he was replaced, but this, Sixers fans, would be the peak of The Process. Winning the lottery with a 1% chance would have everything to do with luck and nothing to do with management, but I'll say it: Elton Brand would deserve his own statue immediately. That's the rule. It's almost certainly not going to happen -- unless the Kings' pick wins the lotto, the Celtics will get this pick -- but this twist of fate would be a welcome development for a franchise that whiffed on Markelle Fultz two years ago with the No. 1 pick. In Philly, Williamson could co-star with Embiid in the frontcourt and serve as one of many co-stars to build around in the short- and long-term.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 12.5% Chicago needs a point guard, which would make Ja Morant an enticing option to consider here. But let's not be silly here: Williamson is the no-brainer choice regardless of need. Take the best player and run. Williamson will sell tickets, he'd put up big stats early, and he'd be the star player Bulls fans have been hungry to rally around. The fit here with Lauri Markkanen wouldn't be totally seamless, but if he enmeshes himself as a rim protector who can bully his way in the paint like he did at Duke this can be a great match.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 14.0% The Knicks have a 14.0% to land the top pick, tied for the best odds with Cleveland and Phoenix due to the new lottery structure. If New York wins it, they'll have their pick decided way before Adam Silver officially opens the draft. Williamson is the star the mecca of basketball deserves, and while the team is a train wreck and the pieces around him are still largely unproven, this would be a good spot for him to blossom his basketball career. It'd be the Zion Show from Day One, and he'd be given the keys so long as he kept up his high-flying antics and put butts in seats. From a schematic standpoint, Williamson, alongside an elite shot blocker in Mitchell Robinson, could be given more freedom to roam the perimeter as a defender, where he's shown himself to be virtually matchup proof.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 6.0% (Celtics get Grizzlies' pick if it falls outside top eight.) Memphis' transition from Grit-N-Grind went quickly to a full-on rebuild. And while Jaren Jackson Jr., the team's top pick a year ago, showed he can be a foundation piece to build on, Williamson's presence would pour gasoline on the restart and accelerate the process. Playing both at power forward and center would be the equivalent of a new age Marc Gasol-Zach Randolph tandem, only way more skilled and athletic. (So maybe not the same at all, but you get the point.)

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 14.0% This would be the fifth time Cleveland wins the lottery since 2003, with its four already the most by far of any team in the NBA during that span. Zion in Cleveland is a good idea in theory but in reality it's complicated. Kevin Love's in town for the long haul, though his best days may be behind him. Tristan Thompson's on the final year of his deal, but he and Williamson don't seem a compatible basketball match. And Collin Sexton, the team's top pick a year ago, has so far put up empty stats on a bad team and been turnover prone. Zion could overcome a lot of that if given the freedom in the Cavs' system to operate with the ball, but the fit isn't great. And do we really want to award a perennially bad team with the top talent after it squandered most of LeBron's career? The appeal here hinges on Sexton becoming an above average NBA point guard.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 14.0% For those that believe Zion's best position in the NBA is at power forward, turn your dream machine on for a fit with the Suns. With Deandre Ayton in tow and in line to be the team's center for the foreseeable future, Williamson could slot in at power forward and be freed to play both inside and out. Visualizing the star power of Devin Booker and Williamson in the same city on the same team in five years is exciting -- an adjective that hasn't been used to describe basketball in Phoenix for years.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 6.0% Anthony Davis wants out. He's said he wants out. But in the off chance the Pels win the top pick, he'd at the very least reconsider his situation, right? New Orleans doesn't have a ton of stars to build around, but with Zion, Davis and Julius Randle in the frontcourt and Jrue Holiday playing at the peak of his powers, this would end up being a very under-the-radar destination.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 3.0% What's better than one rim-protecting big man who can space the floor, pull down rebounds and run in transition, and knock down open 3-pointers? Two! Put Williamson with Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, and things get interesting fast. Is the fit great? Maybe, maybe not. But the Timberwolves could put him and his transcendent athletic gifts to use somewhere. His defensive capabilities paired with Towns would improve this team drastically.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 1.0% The Miami Heat are in a weird spot: stuck in basketball purgatory in the sense that they're good but not great and have no A-list stars to change that fate in the near-term. Enter Zion, who could change that in a hurry for Miami (and a number of teams). The Heat still need to add pieces to become the contender they were with LeBron, but Williamson paired with Bam Adebayo and defensive stalwart Josh Richardson could form one of the meanest defensive 3-4-5 lineups in the East.

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 1.0% As has been the case for some time in Charlotte, there's Kemba Walker and then there's a cast of role players ill-equipped to form a perennial playoff contender. The 1 percent chance of Williamson landing with the Hornets could certainly shift that narrative. Because the pieces in place are not entrenched, Williamson could play at the power forward or center in Charlotte and be given free rein to run the rim with Walker as he pleases. And because Charlotte is so hungry for playmakers -- it ranked 25th last season in assists out of 30 NBA teams -- it could also put to use Williamson's valuable skill as a shot-creator for himself and others from the post to fully unlock his potential as a secondary playmaker.