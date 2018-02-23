Ranking the NBA's most valuable rookies: Mitchell edges out Simmons for top spot

1 Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG

Stats: 19.6 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds Mitchell might not have had the right to the No. 1 spot a few weeks ago, but now that the Jazz have won 11 straight games and are right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, there's really no doubt as to who has been the most valuable rookie this season. After the departure of Gordon Hayward and injuries to pretty much everyone else on the roster, the Jazz have relied on Mitchell to carry the team offensively like no other rookie. His 28.7 usage rate is tops among rookies, and puts him on par with players like Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin and Stephen Curry. Mitchell's field-goal percentage is a bit low (43 percent), but his 35 percent 3-point shooting is a pleasant surprise. More than anything, Mitchell passes the eye test. If you're in a close game in the fourth quarter, you trust Mitchell with the ball in his hands -- and that goes a long way.

2 Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG

Stats: 16.4 points, 7.3 assists, 7.8 rebounds Simmons has carried a ton of responsibility for the Sixers, but whereas Mitchell is relied upon to finish plays, Simmons is used to set them up. He's been great in the clutch (plus-10.8 net rating, per NBA.com), is an absolute force of nature in transition and has been a very good defender and rim protector. The only problems seem to come when Joel Embiid is off the court, and Simmons is forced to become more of a scorer. Bucking modern convention, Simmons doesn't even attempt shots from the outside, which has led to a 100.9 offensive rating with Embiid off the court (as opposed to 112.0 with Embiid on). Simmons is the primary playmaker on a potential playoff team as a rookie, but he just hasn't been quite as valuable as Mitchell so far.

3 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF

Stats: 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists When Gordon Hayward went down on opening night, the Celtics' success was largely dependent on how Tatum and Jaylen Brown could fill in for him. The result has been a Celtics team that's been No. 1 in the East for most of the season, and that's largely due to how well Tatum has played his role as a rookie. The 19-year-old was the league's best 3-point shooter for the first couple months of the season, and even as his percentage has come back down to Earth, he's maintained an efficient scoring ability that Boston desperately needs. Tatum scores his 13.5 points on just 10 shots per game, and his defense has been better than most expected.

4 Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF

Stats: 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists Kuzma's stats are impressive and his talent is obvious, but his benefits to the team are more difficult to distinguish. He's been relatively efficient, if not inconsistent, when it comes to scoring (45 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3), but his lack of ability to create for others and his defensive struggles have been apparent. If nothing else, Kuzma gets credit for getting Lakers fans excited and helping bring the franchise back to the forefront of the league, even if they're still not very good. For the 27th pick, Kuzma has by far exceeded all expectations.

5 Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG

Stats: 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists Despite his horrific shooting numbers, which may eventually look presentable, Ball has proven that his brand of basketball can translate to the NBA. He's second in the league in passes per game (65.8) among players who play 30 or more minutes per game, and for a rookie you'd think that would translate to more turnovers. Instead Ball's assist-to-turnover ratio is among the league leaders at 2.60 (comparable to All-Stars Draymond Green, Kemba Walker and John Wall). The only question is whether Ball's lack of shooting makes the Lakers a worse team. It appeared the answer to that question was no when the team went 0-6 with Ball out due to a shoulder injury, but in Ball's most recent 15-game absence the Lakers have gone 8-7 with big wins over Boston and the Thunder. It's hard to gauge because of the injury problems, but Ball has been a valuable member of the Lakers this season.

6 OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors SF

Stats: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals Anunoby's traditional stats may not be impressive, but he's an integral part of one of the most successful starting units in the entire NBA (plus-12 net rating in 619 minutes). His 35 percent 3-point shooting has helped keep him on the court offensively while routinely drawing the toughest defensive assignment on the other end. Coming into the season, the Raptors had some question marks about who their starting small forward would be, but Anunoby quickly answered them all. The result is a Raptors squad gunning for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

7 Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF

Stats: 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists The Bulls aren't good, but it's safe to say they'd be a lot worse without Markkanen. He's way ahead of schedule in terms of his offensive development, scoring at a consistent clip while shooting 35 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Perhaps more impressive has been the 7-footer's willingness to mix it up inside, pulling down 7.7 rebounds per game and dispelling the myth that he's just a 3-point shooter. Markkanen would be higher on this list if the Bulls were better, but he's going to be a key member of their young core moving forward.

Stats: 14.8 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds Smith has been far from efficient, but here's the thing -- the Mavericks need someone to carry the offense. He probably shouldn't have a usage rate as high as Donovan Mitchell's (which he does), but that's what's required of him in a Dallas offense toward the bottom of the league in offensive rating. While showing flashes of brilliance, Smith has struggled mightily with shot selection, taking a lot of long 2-pointers after holding the ball for far too long, which has led to an ugly 39 percent field-goal percentage. Though he's not yet the player the Mavericks hope he will become, Smith has shown no fear in taking the reins of the team's offense.

9 Milos Teodosic Los Angeles Clippers PG

Stats: 9.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds Teodosic has only played 27 games, but his impact when he's on the court is clear. With the departure of Chris Paul, the Clippers brought in the 30-year-old rookie to run the show, and he's done exactly that when he's been healthy. The surprising Clippers are a plus-5.5 in net rating with Teodosic on the court, and that's largely due to the bump they receive in offense with Milos' wizardry on display. He's also made 35 percent of his 3-point shots, and he's capable of providing an offensive spark when the Clippers get stagnant.

10 Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG