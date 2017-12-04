Rapid Recap: Bucks 100, Celtics 111

The Milwaukee Bucks fell behind early and could never quite catch the booming Boston Celtics tonight, losing 111-100 on the East Coast. The Bucks looked to have fallen from their mighty three-win perch in the first half, trailing 62-49 at the half. A poor defensive performance gave easy looks to Boston early on as they went 9-17 (56.3%) in the first two quarters. Milwaukee found its way to within seven as the third quarter buzzer sounded, but they wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way as Boston sailed to victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was every bit the superstar Milwaukee needed tonight, ceaselessly attacking the rim whenever possible. He ended with an incredible 40 points, nine rebounds and four assists including another impressive performance at the line, hitting 12-14. He nearly played the entire second half before getting a bit of rest with around five minutes left to go.

Tag-teaming with Giannis tonight was again the other members of the M.B.A. club, albeit with a quieter night form Eric Bledsoe who finished with 18 points (3-6 from deep though). Khris Middleton looked good for the third straight time, notching 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists on the evening. Kudos to Tony Snell too, who just churns out quality games at 3-4 from deep for 11 points tonight, finishing as the only Buck with a positive plus-minus at +4.

Kyrie Irving did Milwaukee dirty a few times tonight, whirling past defenders for his trademark finishes to end at 32 points. Al Horford did his do-everything thing tonight too, working the pick-and-roll with Irving, searching for slivers of space for open alley-oops and serving as a competent paint presence on defense. He finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, nearing triple-double territory.

Milwaukee heads home on Wednesday for a rematch with the Detroit Pistons, another fine test for a Bucks squad still finding its footing with Bledsoe in tow.