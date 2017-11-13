Rapid Recap: Bucks 110, Grizzlies 103

Consistent scoring powers Milwaukee over Memphis

In their lone visit to the Bradley Center this season, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to your Milwaukee Bucks, 110-103. Memphis’ bench helped grant them a five point lead at the midway mark. Giannis led the way for Milwaukee in the opening 24 minutes with 16 points. Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon would 10 of their own. That lead would flip-flop into a seven point Bucks advantage after the third quarter. Strong play from John Henson in the closing minutes on both ends of the court were key in putting Milwaukee on the path to victory, and Eric Bledsoe iced the win at the charity stripe.

Giannis’ always stellar game aside, it was a scoring night by committee for Milwaukee. Their balanced attack is something that was missing sorely early in the year and tonight illustrated how their improved potency can help them hang even when their recently improved defense starts to lag. The fact it came against a quality team like the Grizzlies is just icing on the cake, particularly so since Memphis had the fifth ranked defense coming into tonight.

For Milwaukee, it was another night at the office for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak finished with a casual 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. It wouldn’t just be his scoring that got the job done though, as five Bucks hit the double digit mark (Khris Middleton & John Henson with 17, Eric Bledsoe with 15 and Malcolm Brogdon with 10).

Tyreke Evans inflicted the most damage on Milwaukee, as he came off the bench and finished the game with 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Milwaukee did an excellent job containing Mike Conley, who failed to reach double digits. Dillon Brooks would pour in 19 points and Marc Gasol ended his night with 16 of his own.

Stat That Stood Out

DeAndre Liggins continues to be a pest on defense. Tonight, the Kentucky product plucked three steals, wreaking havoc on the Memphis offense. His hustle is what has earned him his playing time, and will earn him a larger role with this squad. Whenever there’s a ball on the ground, you can anticipate Liggins being near it. Defense turns into offense, and with Liggins’ effort on the hardwood tonight, that was definitely the case.