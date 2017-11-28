Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Kings 87

That’s better. The Sacramento Kings forgot to have their jester taste whatever poison the Milwaukee Bucks slipped in their Gatorade tonight, as the Bucks obliterated them 112-87. Milwaukee entered halftime with a dominating 61-37 lead over the Sacramento Kings as Eric Bledsoe played his best half of basketball to date en route to 18 points on the half. A brief Sacramento spurt in the third lasted about as long as George Karl’s stint in the city, but Milwaukee fought back to ensnare the Kings again with a dominating lead. Milwaukee rode its scrubs to the game’s conclusion and ended with a 25-point win behind an impressive 59.2% shooting performance.

Tonight’s win doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things given it was over the Kings, but Milwaukee was in the business of needing wins considering how close it was to this early season’s rock bottom. That win came tonight in convincing fashion, and while it didn’t come against a quality opponent, that doesn’t show up in the W-L column. Hopefully their offensive explosion gives them some confidence heading into the touch matchup with Portland.

Giannis led Milwaukee with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals on the evening while Eric Bledsoe looked entirely in control with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Most of Bledsoe’s production came in the first half and Khris Middleton added 12 points to round out the Bucks top scorers.

Sacramento had little in the way of performances to applaud tonight, but at least Garrett Temple was able to give them 18 points. Beyond him, well, I suppose we will turn to Buddy Hield who had 13 points on 5-10 shooting.

Stat that Stood Out

As Michael Scott once told Dwight Schrute in The Office, KISS, keep it simple stupid. That is the theme of tonight’s primary stat which is going to focus on Milwaukee’s absurd 59.2% shooting percentage tonight as compared to Sacramento hitting just 40.8% of their attempts. Milwaukee found open looks at the basket all night long and the Kings offered little to no resistance. The Kings attempt the fewest 3-pointers in the league and even managed to shoot less than their 21.1 season average tonight with just 17 attempts. They hit only five of those, while Milwaukee was shooting hot and finding spots all evening long.