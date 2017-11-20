Rapid Recap: Bucks 88, Wizards 99

After a train wreck of a Saturday in Dallas, the Milwaukee Bucks looked to bounce back against the Washington Wizards. Assistant Joe Prunty took over the interim role while head coach Jason Kidd was away after the birth of a baby girl (congrats to Coach Kidd and his family). Milwaukee was still struggling on offense in the first half shooting only 2-12 from three, both of which were made by DeAndre Liggins, shockingly enough. Milwaukee had a much better showing defensively than on Saturday with Eric Bledsoe getting five steals; however, Milwaukee missed a bunch of easy layups and the game was tied at 49 at halftime.

Second half goals:



1. Make layups

2. Don’t miss layups

3. Follow goals 1 & 2 — Brew Hoop (@brewhoop) November 21, 2017

The second half saw some life out of Milwaukee getting a couple baskets before Washington reeled off an 8-0 run. The Bucks couldn’t take advantage of the Wizards’ lineups without both Wall and Beal, which was their downfall in the fourth quarter as the bench unit was able to increase their lead to ten and wouldn’t look back. Despite their “best” efforts, Milwaukee lost the game and falls back to .500 with an 8-8 record. Milwaukee now starts a western road trip with a game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo still had a rough shooting day leading Milwaukee with 23 points, 8 rebounds and like the rest of his teammates, was also struggling at the rim. Khris Middleton 15 points and 6 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 14 points.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal led the team with 23 points while Marcin Gortat and Otto Porter Jr. both had double-doubles. The Wizards now improve to a 10-7 record and will play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Stat the stood out

Milwaukee has struggled on offense, highlighted by shooting 4-22 from three. Milwaukee is still getting good looks, but none of that matters if the shots don’t go in. With Milwaukee unable to get any shots at the rim to fall, its more than vital to hit threes. This Bucks teams needs to learn how to play offense quickly, and hopefully this is only a short slump the team can shake off.