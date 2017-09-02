Rapper Lil B threatens to curse Lakers' Lonzo Ball for his hip-hop hot takes

With the completion of the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade between the Celtics and the Cavaliers, the NBA offseason seems to finally be winding down -- with the possible exception of an always-lurking Carmelo Anthony trade.

Since things are so quiet, the stage was set for rapper Lil B to offer up his next curse to an NBA player. This time the target was Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, for saying legendary rapper Nas was "outdated" during the season premiere of his family's Facebook show, "Ball in the Family."

"Y'all outdated, man. Don't nobody listen to Nas no more," Ball said to the camera person. "Real hip-hop is Migos and Future."

That is a scorching hot hip-hop take, and Lil B clearly does not agree.

Lonzo ball is a few seconds away from being cursed his rookie year on the lakers, nas is hip hop and always relevant, watch ur team - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) September 2, 2017

Lil B first rose to prominence in 2011, and it certainly wasn't because of his music. He famously cursed Kevin Durant back in 2011 because Durant dared question the rapper's relevancy on Twitter.

I tried to listen to Lil B and my mind wouldn't let me do it....can't believe this guy is relevant — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 29, 2011

KEVIN DURANT WILL NEVER WIN THE TITLE AFTER HE SAID "LIL B" IS A WACK RAPPER,



"THE BASEDGODS CURSE"#THEBASEDGODSCURSE ON DURANT - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 26, 2011

On July 4 of last year, after Durant made the highly publicized move to join the Golden State Warriors, Bay Area-based Lil B benevolently lifted the curse.

"The BasedGod" wants to speak,As life unravels and superstars make decisions that change lifes, welcome home KD the curse is lifted - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) July 4, 2016

I'm not saying that Durant and the Warriors won the NBA title the very next season because Lil B lifted the curse, but it definitely couldn't have hurt.

Next up was Rockets star James Harden, who was cursed in 2015 for refusing to give credit to Lil B for inventing Harden's favorite "cooking" celebration.

Yall see how James harden is playing because he won't acknowledge he does the lil b cooking dance sports celebration. Sad , cursed - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 31, 2015

This past June, Lil B finally saw it in his heart to forgive Harden and lift the curse. So logically we can assume that the Rockets will now win the 2018 title.

ICYMI: @LILBTHEBASEDGOD has officially lifted the curse on James Harden. pic.twitter.com/6GnbdTBEou — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2017

As it turns out, maybe being cursed by Lil B is the best thing that can happen for Lonzo Ball. He'll be under the hex for a year or two, have it lifted and then win an NBA title. Not taking any chances, though, Lonzo's younger brother LaMelo took to Twitter to sing Lil B's praises.

Lil B one of the hardest rappers don't @ me — Melo (@MELOD1P) September 2, 2017

We'll have to wait and see if LaMelo's repentance leads to a lifting of the curse ...