Rapper Lil B threatens to curse Lakers' Lonzo Ball for his hip-hop hot takes
The Bay Area rapper has previously 'cursed' Kevin Durant and James Harden
With the completion of the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade between the Celtics and the Cavaliers, the NBA offseason seems to finally be winding down -- with the possible exception of an always-lurking Carmelo Anthony trade.
Since things are so quiet, the stage was set for rapper Lil B to offer up his next curse to an NBA player. This time the target was Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, for saying legendary rapper Nas was "outdated" during the season premiere of his family's Facebook show, "Ball in the Family."
"Y'all outdated, man. Don't nobody listen to Nas no more," Ball said to the camera person. "Real hip-hop is Migos and Future."
That is a scorching hot hip-hop take, and Lil B clearly does not agree.
Lil B first rose to prominence in 2011, and it certainly wasn't because of his music. He famously cursed Kevin Durant back in 2011 because Durant dared question the rapper's relevancy on Twitter.
On July 4 of last year, after Durant made the highly publicized move to join the Golden State Warriors, Bay Area-based Lil B benevolently lifted the curse.
I'm not saying that Durant and the Warriors won the NBA title the very next season because Lil B lifted the curse, but it definitely couldn't have hurt.
Next up was Rockets star James Harden, who was cursed in 2015 for refusing to give credit to Lil B for inventing Harden's favorite "cooking" celebration.
This past June, Lil B finally saw it in his heart to forgive Harden and lift the curse. So logically we can assume that the Rockets will now win the 2018 title.
As it turns out, maybe being cursed by Lil B is the best thing that can happen for Lonzo Ball. He'll be under the hex for a year or two, have it lifted and then win an NBA title. Not taking any chances, though, Lonzo's younger brother LaMelo took to Twitter to sing Lil B's praises.
We'll have to wait and see if LaMelo's repentance leads to a lifting of the curse ...
-
K.D. contemplating snake tat for haters
K.D. hasn't been afraid to lash out at those who have hated on him since his arrival in The...
-
Harden
Harden, who's got $228 million coming to him, makes a large donation to his city's rebuilding...
-
K.D. drops new Warriors-themed kicks
It is the first time a signature shoe will feature a team logo
-
Stevens is Celtics' true superstar
Arrivals of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward highlight how influential Boston's fifth-year coach...
-
Irving: 'I haven't spoken to LeBron'
Irving acknowledged James' greatness and bid farewell to the team that drafted him No. 1 in...
-
Jazz, Hood reportedly in extension talks
The 24-year-old enters the 2017 season as a potential centerpiece of Utah's new core
Add a Comment