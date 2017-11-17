Raptors 905 acquire Shevon Thompson by trade, make other moves

With Kennedy Meeks off to FIBA, the 905 found a stopgap solution at centre.

The Raptors 905 announced today that they’ve acquired centre Shevon Thompson from the Lakeland Magic via trade. In return, the 905 send the returning rights of Scott Suggs.

For some context: the 905 presumed to have a centre in Edy Tavares at the start of the year. But after just one game, Tavares signed overseas, leaving Kennedy Meeks to fill that position.

With Meeks now leaving for Team USA’s FIBA AmeriCup team, the 905 were down to just Andre Washington as a centre for the next two weeks. That’s the thinking behind today’s move to bring Thompson in.

Thompson will now be the team’s starting centre, and has G-League experience with the Erie BayHawks (who turned into the Lakeland Magic). Thompson is a 7-foot centre who averaged 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in 17 games with three starts last season.

Prior to the BayHawks, Jamaica native Thompson played at George Mason and anchored their roster, averaging 11.2 points, 11 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 60 of a possible 62 games.

Giving up Scott Suggs will not be that big of a deal, as it isn’t known if he plans to come back to the G-League anytime soon. After playing in all 50 games with the 905 in 2015-16 Suggs, he is now playing in Italy’s top league.

Other 905 notes: