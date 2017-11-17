Raptors 905 acquire Shevon Thompson by trade, make other moves
Raptors 905 acquire Shevon Thompson by trade, make other moves
With Kennedy Meeks off to FIBA, the 905 found a stopgap solution at centre.
The Raptors 905 announced today that they’ve acquired centre Shevon Thompson from the Lakeland Magic via trade. In return, the 905 send the returning rights of Scott Suggs.
.@Raptors905 have acquired Shevon Thompson from @LakelandMagic #RoadToTheSix pic.twitter.com/jhgUH6ZVOG— Raptors905MR (@Raptors905MR) November 17, 2017
For some context: the 905 presumed to have a centre in Edy Tavares at the start of the year. But after just one game, Tavares signed overseas, leaving Kennedy Meeks to fill that position.
With Meeks now leaving for Team USA’s FIBA AmeriCup team, the 905 were down to just Andre Washington as a centre for the next two weeks. That’s the thinking behind today’s move to bring Thompson in.
Thompson will now be the team’s starting centre, and has G-League experience with the Erie BayHawks (who turned into the Lakeland Magic). Thompson is a 7-foot centre who averaged 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in 17 games with three starts last season.
Prior to the BayHawks, Jamaica native Thompson played at George Mason and anchored their roster, averaging 11.2 points, 11 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 60 of a possible 62 games.
Giving up Scott Suggs will not be that big of a deal, as it isn’t known if he plans to come back to the G-League anytime soon. After playing in all 50 games with the 905 in 2015-16 Suggs, he is now playing in Italy’s top league.
Other 905 notes:
- The 905 added guard Chris Flemmings. Flemmings was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA G-League draft, but failed to make Maine’s roster. Flemmings spent his college days at University of North Carolina Wilmington where he played two years and averaged 16 PPG in his college career.
- The 905 also added forward Kuran Iverson, who played two seasons at Memphis before transferring to Rhode Island to get more playing time.
- The 905 were able to add those two players as Kaza Keane and Kennedy Meeks are off to the FIBA AmeriCup for two weeks.
- With three injuries chalked in tonight (Norman Powell, Delon Wright, Serge Ibaka), the Toronto Raptors recalled two-way player Lorenzo Brown, Bruno Caboclo, and Alfonzo McKinnie.
-
Thomas wants to play Boston in playoffs
Isaiah Thomas loves revenge games and he wants one against the Celtics in the playoffs
-
Pelicans vs. Nuggets odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Pelicans-Nuggets 10,000 times, with surprising...
-
NBA DFS Nov. 17: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
What's the deal with the T-wolves' D?
This was supposed to be a guaranteed strength for a Thibodeau team
-
Conely out at least two weeks
The Grizzlies will be without their star point guard for a bit and that could be trouble
-
Spurs vs. Thunder odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Thunder-Spurs 10,000 times with surprising result...