Raptors assistant: Kawhi Leonard is 'in great shape,' and 'moving well' during offseason workouts
Leonard was limited to just nine games last season for the Spurs before being traded to Toronto this offseason
The Toronto Raptors took a big risk in trading for Kawhi Leonard this offseason with no promise on whether he would re-sign with the team when he hits free agency next summer. However, early returns on the transaction are netting positive results.
In an interview with Toronto Talks Sports this past week, Raptors assistant Phil Handy says Leonard, who played in only nine games last season for the Spurs due to injury, is doing great with his new squad and moving well as he targets a return to the floor in 2018-19.
"He's doing great," said Handy. "He's in great shape. His body looks good. He's feeling good. He's moving well, so I don't anticipate any issues or problems."
Leonard was traded to the Raptors along with his teammate Danny Green as part of a blockbuster deal in mid-July. In return, the San Antonio Spurs received All-Star DeMar DeRozan and teammate Jakob Poeltl, along with a 2019 first-round draft selection.
Leonard's relationship with the Spurs had reportedly reached a tipping point -- to the point where he requested a trade to L.A. this offseason. Though Toronto isn't L.A. (surprise!), and though early reports of the trade suggested Kawhi wasn't pleased about being sent north of the U.S., early impressions proving he's committed to getting in shape and returning to basketball are all promising signs for the Raptors as they try to re-tool their roster for a run at the Eastern Conference championship next season.
