Raptors begin efforts to keep Kawhi Leonard long term by reportedly hiring his 'close friend' to coaching staff
Jeremy Castleberry played with Leonard in high school and at San Diego State, before joining the Spurs' staff
When the Toronto Raptors swung the blockbuster trade for Kawhi Leonard earlier this summer, it represented a huge risk for the franchise. Not only did they give up an All-Star and fan favorite in DeMar DeRozan along with a first-round pick, but Leonard is a free agent next summer and might end up leaving.
If the Raptors don't meet expectations this season and Leonard leaves, they could wind up in rebuilding mode very quickly. Which is why they'll do everything in their power to convince Leonard to stay in Toronto long term. We've seen that this strategy can work, as just this summer the Thunder were able to convince Paul George to spurn Los Angeles to stay in Oklahoma City. Masai Ujiri and the Raptors will hope they can do the same. And they've already started their mission.
According to a report from Ian Begley, the Raptors have added Leonard's longtime friend and former San Antonio Spurs staffer, Jeremy Castleberry, to their coaching staff. Via ESPN:
The Toronto Raptors are hiring San Antonio Spurs staffer Jeremy Castleberry -- a close friend of Kawhi Leonard -- to a position on their coaching staff, league sources told ESPN.
Castleberry has worked with Leonard as a Spurs staffer and played with Leonard in high school and at San Diego State, where he was a walk-on.
Adding friends or confidants to the staff in order to appease a star player is nothing new in the NBA, as CBS Sports' Raja Bell knows firsthand. He discussed this Raptors situation on a recent episode of the Off the Bench podcast, as well as telling a story about a similar scenario when he was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. As Bell explained, it makes sense from the team's perspective, but it can also backfire.
"Yeah, that could create a whole lot of issues when you're hiring guys like that," Bell said. "But it depends on what positions you have them in."
It's not hard to see why this could potentially be a problem as the Raptors catering to Leonard could upset other players or potentially cause a rift in the locker room. But that's a risk the Raptors are just going to have to take as convincing Leonard to re-sign next summer will make or break the future of their franchise.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookies split on Ayton, Sexton for ROY
The votes, though, were pretty divided on just about every category of the annual rookie s...
-
2018 WNBA Playoffs: Live stream info
The WNBA Playoffs begin on Tuesday night with two single-elimination matchups
-
Lance Stephenson explains LeBron whisper
The new Laker recalls his most infamous moment with LeBron, who will play with him in 2018
-
WNBA Playoffs: Bracket, how to watch
The WNBA Playoffs begin Tuesday night with two single-elimination first-round games
-
Kevin Love opens up on anxiety
Love says he thought he was dying during a game in November, and was hospitalized with high...
-
Knicks fan puts fandom on eBay
Apparently you can really buy and sell anything on eBay