Raptors big man Serge Ibaka suspended one game for altercation with team employee

Raptors big man Serge Ibaka was suspended for Friday night's game against the Hawks for an altercation with a team employee in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The team announced the suspension Friday evening:

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended for one game after a violation of team rules. The suspension resulted from an altercation between Ibaka and a Raptors staff member after the Dec. 27 game in Oklahoma City. "Both Parites have apologized. We've discussed this interanlly as a team, and we won't be discussing it any futher," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. "Now we're focused on moving forward together, and we look forward to have Serge back int he lineup." Ibaka will not play Friday night vs. Atlanta.

Ibaka has been a solid addition to the Raptors since he joined the team in the middle of last season. This is his first full season with the organization after he spent half of last season in Orlando. Ibaka provides a scoring punch that Toronto can look for when they aren't putting the ball in the hands of Kyle Lowry or DeMar DeRozan.

Ibaka signed a 3-year $65 million contract with the Raptors over the summer.