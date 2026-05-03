A spot in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals is on the line when the Toronto Raptors battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of their first-round matchup in the 2026 NBA playoffs on Sunday night. The Raptors evened the series 3-3 with a 112-110 overtime win on Friday in Toronto. The Raptors (46-36), who placed third in the Atlantic Division, are 22-22 on the road this season, including 0-3 in the playoffs. The Cavaliers (52-30), who were second in the Central Division, are 30-14 on their home court in 2025-26, including 3-0 in the postseason. Brandon Ingram (heel) is questionable for Toronto.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavs lead the all-time postseason series 15-5, and have won 13 of the past 16 playoff meetings. The Cavs are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 211.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Raptors vs. Cavaliers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -7.5 at FanDuel Raptors vs. Cavaliers over/under: 211.5 points Raptors vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -304, Raptors +242 Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Raptors vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Raptors vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Raptors vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (211.5). The Over has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings, including in each of the last two. The Over has also hit in three of the last four Toronto games, as well as in seven of the past 10 Cleveland matchups. The Cavaliers had the fourth-best scoring offense in the league during the regular season, averaging 119.5 points per game. The Raptors averaged 114.6 points, 21st overall.

The SportsLine model is projecting Toronto to have four players scoring 10.3 or more points, led by R.J. Barrett's 21.4 points. Donovan Mitchell is projected to lead the Cavaliers with 28.7 points scored, as four Cleveland players score 14 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 225 total points as the Over hits in 69.7% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Raptors vs. Cavaliers at FanDuel here:

How to make Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks

After simulating each possession of Cavaliers vs. Raptors 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Raptors vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.