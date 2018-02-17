Raptors coach Dwane Casey: If Canada can have strict gun laws, 'why can't we?'

Dwane Casey doesn't understand why U.S. gun laws can't be stricter. USATSI

Dwane Casey was one of the many people that had to witness from afar the horrific mass shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The longtime Raptors head coach has spent the last six years of his career in Canada, where tragic incidents like last Wednesday's school shooting don't occur.

Casey made an appearance on The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and was asked about the differing gun laws between Canada and the United States.

"You do have problems in Canada, but nowhere near the magnitude where a 19 year old kid who has mental health issues can walk in, or order online, or whatever you can do because of our crazy gun laws in the United States and purchase an (AR-15.) ... How you can ever do that in our country and be able to purchase those kinds of weapons, for whatever reason, second amendment be damned. (To) go out and have 18 (school shootings) in one year. When you send your kids to school you're worried are they going to come home at night instead of, are they going to get a good education? ... I think one of our major issues is gun control. And we don't have that in Canada. That is a beautiful thing about the country of Canada. I am not Canadian I'm American, but living there, working there, and happily so. My kids are treated equally. They're safe. You can walk down the streets at two or three in the morning and not have to worry about getting mugged or gunned down. It's right across the border. So if a country like Canada and have strict gun laws like they do, why can't we?"

Casey isn't the only coach or athlete to respond to the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School with demands for change. Warriors coach Steve Kerr publicly blasted lawmakers after the shooting. Cubs first baseman and Stoneman Douglas grad Anthony Rizzo gave a speech at a vigil Thursday evening. He too demanded change.