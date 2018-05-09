Raptors' Dwane Casey wins Coach of the Year Award by coaches association

Dwane Casey is the most successful Raptors coach in franchise history. His most recent season was arguably his best with the team. He coached Toronto to 59 wins, claimed the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and finished top-five in offense and defense. His accomplishments have made him a prime candidate to receive Coach of The Year honors in June during the NBA Awards.

For Casey's peers, that's exactly what he's proven to be this season. Starting last year, the National Basketball Coaches Association began handing out their own Coach of The Year Award and this year they've named Casey as the recipient of the award. Others to receive votes include Nate McMillan of the Pacers, Brett Brown of the 76ers and Doc Rivers of the Clippers. Interestingly enough, Celtics coach Brad Stevens received no votes. Via the New York Times.

"In a vote of his peers, Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors has been selected as the National Basketball Coaches Association's coach of the year for the 2017-18 season — while Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics stunningly failed to win a single vote from fellow coaches. ... According to the N.B.C.A., seven other coaches received votes in addition to Casey: Philadelphia's Brett Brown, Houston's Mike D'Antoni, Indiana's Nate McMillan, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich, Utah's Quin Snyder, Portland's Terry Stotts and the Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers."

What's interesting about Casey winning the award is that, despite all the praise Casey is receiving for Toronto's season, he's still on the hot seat right now. There's speculation that Toronto is mulling firing Casey after being swept out of the playoffs for the second year in a row at the hands of the LeBron James-led Cavaliers.

One thing is for sure, if Casey gets fired the coaches around the league aren't going to be happy to see that. Everybody knows that coaching is a profession with a plenty of turnover, but typically coaches get fired for underperforming. When someone like Casey has the season he just had and still gets fired, that isn't going to sit well with other coaches around the NBA.