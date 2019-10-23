Raptors fan gets NBA commissioner Adam Silver to present him with replica championship ring
It almost looked like Silver was proposing
On Tuesday night, the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors were presented with their championship rings and revealed their banner, but the fans also got a souvenir to take home as well.
In every seat at Scotiabank Arena at the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans was a replica championship ring, so fans could celebrate with a little bling themselves. The replica's didn't have the diamonds or gold that the real ones had, but they are a pretty nice token of appreciation to the fans.
One lucky Raptors fan somehow got NBA commissioner Adam Silver to present him the ring.
It almost looked like Silver was proposing, or marrying the fan, the way he placed the ring on his hand, though it was his the ring finger on his right hand, not the left.
The official ring ceremony:
That man now has a a pretty great story when his friends ask him, "How was the game?" Here is a look at what the ring he, and other people at the game, received:
The ring has "The North" written on the front just like the real ones, complete with the player's numbers on the side. In place of the player's last name, the ring says "The 6ix."
The Raptors beat the Pelicans, 120-122, in overtime. The team will head to Boston to play the Celtics on Friday night.
