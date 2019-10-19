Raptors forward Pascal Siakam agrees to four-year, $130M max contract extension, per report
Siakam's new deal will keep him in Toronto until 2024
The 2020 NBA free agent class was already looking rather thin, and another big name just got crossed off the list. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, Pascal Siakam has agreed to a four-year, max contract extension with the Toronto Raptors.
Siakam and the Raptors had until Monday to come to an agreement on an extension, otherwise he would have hit restricted free agency next summer. According to Bobby Marks, the max extension will pay Siakam $130 million over the four-year deal, which begins with the 2020-21 season.
