Raptors' Game 4 win underscored by solid effort from bench as Kawhi Leonard remains limited

To say that Kawhi Leonard has dragged the Raptors to this point in the playoffs would be an understatement, but in Game 4 against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals he got some serious help. Kyle Lowry dropped 25 points and Marc Gasol had 17 to complement Leonard's 19 points, as he battles a knee injury that was visibly hampering him in Game 4.

With the series tied at two heading back to Milwaukee, the Raptors will try to take their third straight so they can have a shot to win the series at home. However, Leonard will need to keep getting help, as the grind of the postseason is clearly starting to get to him.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell cover every angle of Game 4, and wonder if the Raptors can keep up that pace as the series chugs on.

"I think Kawhi's health is my biggest concern for the Raptors in this series," Kanell said. "...There's some concern that maybe it's that quad... in any case, at this point in the season, everybody's got nicks, everybody's got dings, Nick Nurse said 'he's certainly tired.'"

Leonard is playing extended minutes now, and Bell added "I think it's a little bit more than fatigue." Leonard will be the biggest question mark for the Raptors as this series winds down, but he'll obviously need help. The Raptors are in the midst of a historic season. Now they need to close the deal in what has become a best of three.