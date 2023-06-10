The Toronto Raptors are hiring Darko Rajakovic as their next head coach, Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Raptors went with Rajakovic, a Memphis Grizzlies assistant, over other finalists, including Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and former Raptors assistant coach Sergio Scariolo.

Rajakovic will take over as head coach after the team parted ways with Nick Nurse at the end of its 2022-23 season. Nurse went on to take the head coaching gig with the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to becoming the Raptors head coach, Rajakovic was an assistant coach for the Grizzlies for the last three seasons. Before that he was an assistant under Monty Williams in Phoenix and spent seven years as an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rajakovic has also served on the coaching staff for the Serbian national team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.