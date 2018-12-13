Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas undergoes surgery on dislocated thumb; to miss at least four weeks
Toronto's center suffered the injury in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors
The Toronto Raptors were dealt a dose of bad news on Thursday.
The team announced that center Jonas Valanciunas underwent surgery for a dislocated right thumb. In addition, Valanciunas will wear a cast for at least four weeks as he attempts to rehab the injury.
Valanciunas suffered the injury during the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors big man was being guarded by Draymond Green and Green made contact with Valanciunas' thumb when he was trying to block the shot.
Prior to suffering the injury, Valanciunas was averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 57.5 percent from the field. In Wednesday's game, the veteran center scored six points on 3-of-4 shooting while securing seven rebounds in eight minutes.
The Raptors, back in action on Friday against the Blazers (10 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), have veteran center Greg Monroe behind Valanciunas, so the team still has a reasonable amount of depth. The team had been starting Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam in the frontcourt and both played at least 29 minutes in Wednesday's 113-93 victory over the defending champion Warriors.
