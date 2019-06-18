Raptors' Kawhi Leonard re-creates 'Kawhi laugh' during Toronto's championship parade

Kawhi Leonard is back at it again.

As the Toronto Raptors celebrated their 2019 NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors with a championship parade on Monday afternoon, Kawhi was again the star of the show.

Leonard, who won Finals MVP while leading the Raptors to their first-ever championship with a six-game series win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, not only spoke on the mic during the parade -- but he re-created his "Kawhi laugh" that had become the staple of internet memes since the Raptors' preseason media availability in September.

Check it out for yourself:

Kawhi did his signature 'Kawhi laugh' at the Raptors parade.



Gold.pic.twitter.com/EvyvS0LHp8 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 17, 2019

Considering Leonard led the Raptors -- a 24-year-old franchise that had never even been to the Finals prior to his arrival -- to the title when they didn't even enter the season as the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, I'm pretty sure he can do whatever he wants and he'd still be considered the King of the North.

Now that the 2018-19 season is officially over and the championship parade is in the books, the focus will now shift to re-signing the reigning Finals MVP to a long-term deal in Toronto. Leonard will be a free agent this summer and has yet to verbally commit to wanting to return to Toronto. His most rumored destination has been the Los Angeles Clippers -- which would mean he would return to his hometown.

Raptors teammate Fred VanVleet commented on Leonard's impending free agency and stated that the veteran forward has earned the right to sign wherever he pleases.

"If it's enough then it's enough. If it's not then it's not. ... We would all love for him to be back and if he's not then we will move on from there. It's not the biggest deal in the world. He came here and did what he was supposed to do. So he brought this city a championship and I think he has earned his freedom and his career to do what he wants to do and we'll all respect him and admire him."

With free agency not due to begin until June 30, Raptors fans can enjoy this Kawhi laugh to hold them over until then.