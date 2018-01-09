Raptors' Kyle Lowry diagnosed with bruised tailbone, back spasms after fall; to sit Tue.

Thanks to some late heroics by DeMar DeRozan, the Toronto Raptors escaped with a 114-113 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

After blowing a double-digit fourth quarter lead, the Raptors were down by two with less than 30 seconds to go in overtime. That's when DeRozan stepped up, driving in for an and-one that put them on top for good. However, after the game the Raptors had other concerns on their mind.

That's because Kyle Lowry took a scary fall during overtime. Going up for a rebound, Joe Harris crashed into Lowry in mid-air, knocking him off balance. Lowry fell straight on his back, and struggled to get to his feet.

Kyle Lowry roughhhhh fall pic.twitter.com/6SGFycMJjN — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) January 9, 2018

Eventually, he had to be carried to the locker room by his teammates.

Kyle Lowry gets carried off the floor by his teammates after suffering an injury in OT against Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/jGG1gZtIrv — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 9, 2018

It certainly didn't look good, but the Raptors gave some positive news Tuesday, Lowry is listed as day-to-day due to a bruised tailbone, and will be reevaluated daily.

Kyle Lowry was examined Tuesday and was diagnosed with a bruised tailbone and back spasms. X-Rays were negative. Lowry will be treated by the Raptors medical team, and his condition will be reevaluated daily. Lowry will not play Tuesday vs. the Heat. — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) January 9, 2018

Lowry appeared to be in good spirits after the game judging by his comment from the bowels of Barclays Arena. "X-Ray on my ass," Lowry yelled while being wheeled away.

Lowry being wheeled out for tests. He just yelled "x-ray on my ass." — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) January 9, 2018

Hopefully for the Raptors, Lowry can bounce back from what looked like a scary injury initially.