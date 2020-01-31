Raptors' Kyle Lowry says he was shoved by fan after diving into stands during game against Cavs

During Thursday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry dove into the stands to save the ball from going out of bounds after a missed shot from Pascal Siakam. According to Lowry, a fan shoved the Raptors star for landing in his lap on the play.

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Raptors leading the Cavaliers 102-101. Toronto ultimately won 115-109.

Kyle Lowry says he’s upset about a fan shoving him:



“It’s unbelievable man. Our fans shouldn’t be represented by people like him. It’s the second time it’s happened to me...next time it happens I don’t know if I’ll be able to control myself and hopefully I will.” pic.twitter.com/5kN4sUGkuT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 31, 2020

Despite the win, Lowry was not happy about the situation.

"Fans pushing you, it's unbelievable, man," Lowry said after the game, according to the Associated Press. "The NBA fans shouldn't be represented by people like him.

"I got pushed, and that's the second time it's happened to me. The next time it happens, I don't know if I'll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn't be able to lay any hands on you and shouldn't be a part of our game."

Unfortunately for Lowry, this isn't the first altercation that he's had while diving into the stands over the last calendar year.

During Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Lowry attempted to save a ball that was going out of bounds at Oracle Arena. Golden State Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens shoved Lowry when he made contact with him.

Stevens ended up being fined $500,000 and the NBA banned him for one year for his actions. Lowry said that there was "no place for that" during an NBA game.

Lowry ended up scoring 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting in the win despite the incident.