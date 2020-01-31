Raptors' Kyle Lowry says he was shoved by fan after diving into stands during game against Cavs
It's not the first time someone in the stands has put their hands on Lowry
During Thursday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry dove into the stands to save the ball from going out of bounds after a missed shot from Pascal Siakam. According to Lowry, a fan shoved the Raptors star for landing in his lap on the play.
The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Raptors leading the Cavaliers 102-101. Toronto ultimately won 115-109.
Despite the win, Lowry was not happy about the situation.
"Fans pushing you, it's unbelievable, man," Lowry said after the game, according to the Associated Press. "The NBA fans shouldn't be represented by people like him.
"I got pushed, and that's the second time it's happened to me. The next time it happens, I don't know if I'll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn't be able to lay any hands on you and shouldn't be a part of our game."
Unfortunately for Lowry, this isn't the first altercation that he's had while diving into the stands over the last calendar year.
During Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Lowry attempted to save a ball that was going out of bounds at Oracle Arena. Golden State Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens shoved Lowry when he made contact with him.
Stevens ended up being fined $500,000 and the NBA banned him for one year for his actions. Lowry said that there was "no place for that" during an NBA game.
Lowry ended up scoring 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting in the win despite the incident.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Top Picks: Best bets for Mavs-Rockets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
NBA DFS stacks, DK picks for Jan. 31
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
-
Beal sounds off over All-Star Game snub
Beal's agent and fiancee also voiced their displeasure with the All-Star commission
-
First-time All-Stars react
The NBA announced the reserves for their annual All-Star Game on Thursday
-
Raptors vs. Pistons odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Raptors vs. Pistons matchup 10,000 times.
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA unveiled the remaining All-Stars Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...