The broad story surrounding the incident involving Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and an Oracle Arena security guard after Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals has long been known. Ujiri, attempting to reach the court to celebrate his team's first championship, was stopped by a security guard that would not let him pass despite Ujiri attempting to show his credential. A physical altercation followed, and the security guard, Sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland, has since sued Ujiri, the Raptors, and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns the team.

But on Tuesday, new bodycam footage was released showing the incident from Strickland's perspective. That video shows somewhat definitively that Strickland was the instigator of the altercation. He first pushed Ujiri away, and when Ujiri attempted to explain himself, he shoved him away a second time with more force. The video then cuts off as Ujiri makes contact with Stickland.

The Raptors released a statement on Tuesday supporting Ujiri and intimating their hope that the video proves his innocence in the matter.

"We are mindful this remains before the courts, but we have always maintained that the claims made against Masai are baseless and entirely without merit. We believe this video evidence shows exactly that - Masai was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions. The events of that evening cast a pall over what should have been a night of celebration, and the year since. While Masai has the full backing of Raptors and MLSE as he fights this injustice, we are aware that not all people have similar support and resources. This is a spurious legal action that MLSE, the NBA, and especially Masai should not be facing."

Strickland's lawsuit alleges that he suffered injuries to his head, jaw, chin and teeth during the altercation. The video, however, certainly seems to indicate that he, not Ujiri, was the aggressor. No criminal charges were ever filed against Ujiri, but the altercation cast a pall over what should have been a night of celebration. Ujiri went down to the court to celebrate building an NBA champion. Instead, he was slapped with a lawsuit.