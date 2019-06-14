Raptors NBA Finals shirts, hats, pucks, pennants: Check out 2019 Toronto championship gear
The Raptors are your NBA Finals champions! Head over to the CBS Sports Shop to get your title gear
The Raptors brought glory to the success-starved city of Toronto on Thursday night, beating the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals 114-110 to clinch the series and the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Golden State was hoping to force a Game 7 and keep their hopes of a three-peat alive as they played their final game at Oracle Arena, but the Raptors came through with an impressive victory to spoil those plans. As a result, the Raptors claim the first championship in the franchise's 24-year franchise history, and the first for Toronto sports since 1993.
You can join in on that celebration and own a piece of history with some championship gear from the CBS Sports Shop. From hats and shirts to special jerseys and NBA Championship pennants, you can find a wide array of items commemorating the Raptors' title.
Here's a small sampling of the massive championship collection available now online:
Those items and many more can be found in the CBS Sports Shop now, so go ahead and check out the full collection following the Raptors' big win over the Warriors. It's not everyday you get to own a piece of NBA history.
