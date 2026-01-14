The Indiana Pacers will look to stay hot when they take on the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference action on Wednesday night. Indiana is coming off a 98-96 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday, while Toronto dropped a 115-102 decision to the Philadelphia 76ers that same night. The Raptors (24-17), who are third in the Atlantic Division, are 11-8 on the road this season. The Pacers (9-31), who are fifth in the Central Division, are looking to win their fourth game in a row. Toronto will be without R.J. Barrett (ankle), Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) and Jakob Poeltl (back), while Indiana will be missing Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) and Isaiah Jackson (concussion).

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers lead the all-time series 58-53, but the Raptors have won both meetings this season. Toronto is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Pacers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Pacers:

Raptors vs. Pacers spread: Toronto -2.5 at DraftKings Raptors vs. Pacers over/under: 222.5 points Raptors vs. Pacers money line: Toronto -141, Indiana +119 Raptors vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine Raptors vs. Pacers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Raptors vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5 points). The total has gone Over in six of the last nine head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in two of the last three Raptors games. The SportsLine model is projecting Toronto's Brandon Ingram to score 22.4 points on average and be one of five Raptors players to score 10.8 or more points. Indiana's Pascal Siakam, meanwhile, is projected to have 26.1 points as five Pacers players score 11.6 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pacers vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Pacers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.