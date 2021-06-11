Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined for five months after undergoing left shoulder surgery last week to repair a torn labrum, the team announced Friday. Siakam suffered the injury to his shoulder against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 8. If Siakam is able to recover on the provided timetable, he should be back in action in November. This means that it's likely he'll miss at least the beginning of the 2021-22 season, which is scheduled to start Oct. 19.

The late-season injury to Siakam was just another disappointing moment in what was a forgettable 2020-21 campaign for Toronto. Just two years after winning the title, the Raptors failed to qualify for postseason play after finishing 27-45. The fact that they were forced to play all of their home games in Florida due to the pandemic certainly didn't make things easier for the Raptors, who will have to answer several questions this offseason, including if they plan to bring back veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry will be an unrestricted free agent, and there is some speculation that he has already played his last game with the Raptors.

If Lowry leaves, the Raptors will enter a rebuild of sorts, and Siakam figures to be a big piece of the puzzle for them moving forward. Given the importance of his long-term health, the Raptors certainly won't be rushing him back into action. Instead, they'll likely be very cautious with his recovery. Hopefully he's able to bounce back from the shoulder surgery and quickly regain his form for Toronto.