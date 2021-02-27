Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will continue to be sidelined through the All-Star break due to the league's health and safety protocols, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This news comes after the team announced Friday that six Raptors coaches, including head coach Nick Nurse, would all be entering quarantine. That led to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo taking over for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets, which the Raptors won.

Toronto has three games remaining before the All-Star break against the Bulls, Pistons and Celtics. Not having Siakam in the lineup for that stretch of games will be tough as he's one of the leading scorers on the team this season. Although he wasn't named an All-Star this year, Siakam is still averaging 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and a career-high 4.8 assists, despite experiencing an inefficient shooting season from 3-point range (29.5 percent).

Without Siakam in Friday night's game, the Raptors started Chris Boucher in his place, who finished with seven points, eight boards, three blocks and two assists. As it's unknown just how long Siakam will be in isolation, Boucher will likely start in his absence for the next few games.

Siakam reportedly returned an inconclusive rapid test just before the game against the Rockets, and a PCR test wasn't available in enough time to make him available to play. The outbreak within the Raptors organization came after one of the six coaches tested positive for the virus, leading to contact tracing and quarantine of the other six coaches.

With All-Star festivities just around the corner, it's an ideal break in action for the Raptors as they wait to see when Siakam and the six coaches are able to return.