Raptors president critical of Donald Trump's reported remarks: I'm 'proud of my s---hole'

Raptors president Masai Ujiri, born in Nigeria, took exception to Trump's reported disparaging remark. USATSI

Raptors president Masai Ujiri, born and raised in Nigeria, has responded to President Donald Trump's explicit, NSFW reported remarks about immigrants from Haiti and some African countries. Trump reportedly questioned why the U.S. was allowing people from "shithole countries" to immigrate to the United States. CBS News confirmed the report Thursday.

President Trump questioned why the U.S. is accepting people from [shithole] countries, when lawmakers suggested bringing back legal protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as a part of a broader immigration deal, CBS News' Nancy Cordes confirms, citing a person briefed on the meeting.

Ujiri spoke to ESPN on Friday about these comments and didn't hold back in his criticism of Trump's comments.

"This summer, I went to Kigali, and Nairobi and Lagos, and I went to Kampala and Abidjan and Dakar and Johannesburg and I saw great cities, and great people," Ujiri told ESPN on Friday. "And I went to visit the refugee camp in Dadaab, and I met good people and good families with plenty of hope. If those places are being referred to as shitholes, go visit those places, and go meet those people." ... "I don't know that just because someone lives in a hut, that doesn't mean that isn't a good person, that that person can't do better, that person isn't capable of being great. And just because it's a hut - whatever that means - doesn't mean it's not a home. God doesn't put anyone someplace permanently. I am a living testimony to that. If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole."

Ujiri was not the only member of the NBA to respond to Trumps comments. Warriors forward, David West, gave his own thoughts on Twitter.

How they became "Shit Holes"... pic.twitter.com/BBYH26Nz1N — David West (@D_West30) January 12, 2018

This isn't the first time comments made by Trump has led to a critical response from members of the NBA. Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich have both been very vocal in their criticism of his tenure. LeBron James has also been very vocal and even called Trump a "bum" on Twitter when he rescinded the Warriors' White House invitation.