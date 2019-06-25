Raptors president Masai Ujiri says he's staying in Toronto despite outside interest: 'I love it here'

Despite some serious outside interest, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri plans to remain in Toronto after constructing the first title team in Raptors history last season.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Washington Wizards were prepared to offer Ujiri a massive deal worth nearly $10 million annually with an opportunity for ownership equity.

"I love it here," Ujiri said of Toronto, via ESPN. "My family loves it here. My wife loves it here, which is very important. My kids are Canadians. You want to win more. ... In my mind, I'm here."

Ujiri, 48, has two years remaining on his current contract with the Raptors, and it appears as though he plans to see that out, at least.

After landing 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in a franchise-altering blockbuster trade last summer, Ujiri will now be tasked with re-signing the superstar in free agency this summer. Though things couldn't have gone better for Leonard during his first season in Toronto, there will be no shortage of suitors for his services as the Clippers, Lakers, Knicks and Nets are among the teams expected to be interested in Leonard.

For what it's worth, Ujiri has been confident in the Raptors' ability to retain Leonard since they acquired him last summer.

"I think there's a lot to sell here," Ujiri said at a press conference in July after they had acquired Leonard. "Our team, our culture, our city, our ownership, we have everything here except a championship, in my humble opinion. I don't think we lack anything in this city. We have great fans, we have a great organization,we have a great following, I think we have a great country.

"There is something about this place that reaches out to the whole world and we're proud of that and we're going to continue to sell that. Hopefully it's an appeal, not only to him but to more NBA players."

If Ujiri felt confident about retaining Leonard before the season even started he should feel even more confident now following the successful season the Raptors just had. But, even if Leonard ultimately inks elsewhere this summer, Raptors fans can at least feel good knowing that the man who constructed the franchise's first title team isn't going anywhere.