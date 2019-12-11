Raptors release tribute video for 'Fun Guy' Kawhi Leonard ahead of his return to Toronto with Clippers

When the Toronto Raptors pulled off a blockbuster trade to bring Kawhi Leonard to Canada, everyone knew the stakes. Yes, he was likely going to leave as a free agent when the one year left on his contract was up, but he could help them win a title. As it turned out, both things came to pass.

Leonard was terrific for the Raptors, helping them win 58 games in the regular season and earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. In the playoffs, he was even better, hitting the iconic Game 7 buzzer beater to lift them over the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round, helping shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals and dragging them across the finish line in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors. He was rewarded with Finals MVP for his efforts in bringing the Raptors their first title in franchise history.

Then, he left. It always seemed like he wanted to go back home to Los Angeles, and that's just what he did. After a tense few days of meetings and speculation, he signed a three-year, $103 million deal with the Clippers to play with Paul George.

Now, on Wednesday night, he'll make his return to Toronto as he leads his new team against his old team for the first time. It should be an emotional night inside Scotiabank Arena, and ahead of the game the Raptors gave us a brief glimpse of what's in store by sending out a tribute video.

Fun Guy in town. pic.twitter.com/RdAwMTuZES — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 11, 2019

Starting with Leonard's introduction in Toronto, and ending with his champagne-soaked celebration in the locker room following Game 6 of the Finals, the video details all of the memorable moments from his incredible run: his shot against the Sixers, the "what it do bay-bee?" clip, even a brief consultation with the medical staff. It's all there.

Whatever the Raptors have planned for the game is sure to be even more special, but this was a fun look back at Leonard's time with the team, which is something no one in Toronto will ever forget. He may have only spent one season with the team, but he's cemented his place as a Raptors legend.