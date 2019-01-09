Raptors reportedly plan to sign Pat McCaw for rest of season, bringing his strange saga to an end

Pat McCaw's strange saga has come to an end.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Toronto Raptors plan to sign McCaw for the remainder of the season after the third-year swingman cleared waivers on Wednesday afternoon and became an unrestricted free agent.

Patrick McCaw plans to sign a deal with the Toronto Raptors, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2019

Of course, how McCaw became an unrestricted free agent is one of the stranger stories in recent memory. After passing on the Golden State Warriors' qualifying offer this summer, McCaw found it difficult to find another offer. As a restricted free agent, the Warriors could match any deal, and that made teams wary.

Eventually, he agreed to a two-year, $6M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but only after sitting out until late December. However, he only ended up playing three games with the Cavaliers, who waived him before that deal would become fully guaranteed. No one is exactly sure why the Cavs decided to go through with that plan, but they are being investigated by the league for possibly salary cap circumvention.

In any case, McCaw is now a member of the Raptors, who will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), which is a great outcome to this whole scenario for him. He gets to play for one of the Eastern Conference's best teams and could make it back to the Finals for the third time in three seasons.

For the Raptors, this is a wise bit of business. They were able to get McCaw for a minimum salary for the remainder of the season, a signing that would have earned them many accolades if it happened during the summer. McCaw showed flashes in a limited role for the Warriors in his first two seasons and is yet another young wing with plenty of length for the Raptors to add to their deep rotation.

If he helps them, great. If he doesn't, they didn't lose anything and can just let him walk in the summer.