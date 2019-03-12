Raptors' Serge Ibaka and Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss ejected after brawl

For a game between the second-best and the second-worst in the NBA, this sure got interesting.

Not only did the Cleveland Cavaliers come out to play against the Toronto Raptors -- they led 91-77 at the end of three quarters -- two of their key big man got into it physically.

With 1.0 second remaining in the third quarter, the Raptors' Serge Ibaka and the Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss were both going after the ball following a full-court pass in hopes of beating the buzzer to end the quarter. After Ibaka fell to the ground, he promptly got up and shoved Chriss from behind. Both men then proceeded to throw punches at one another before Ibaka walked away.

Both Ibaka and Chriss were promptly ejected following the fight.

While both players were undoubtedly be disciplined for their roles in the fight -- although Chriss was merely defending himself -- it's the Raptors who will be most affected. Not only did Ibaka initiate the brawl, they're also playing for playoff seeding. The Cavaliers have nothing to lose as they're playing for the draft lottery.

We'll keep you updated as soon as information becomes available for the disciplinary fines/suspensions for both Ibaka and Chriss.