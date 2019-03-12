Raptors' Serge Ibaka and Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss ejected after brawl
The two big men brawled after getting physical during the game in Cleveland
For a game between the second-best and the second-worst in the NBA, this sure got interesting.
Not only did the Cleveland Cavaliers come out to play against the Toronto Raptors -- they led 91-77 at the end of three quarters -- two of their key big man got into it physically.
With 1.0 second remaining in the third quarter, the Raptors' Serge Ibaka and the Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss were both going after the ball following a full-court pass in hopes of beating the buzzer to end the quarter. After Ibaka fell to the ground, he promptly got up and shoved Chriss from behind. Both men then proceeded to throw punches at one another before Ibaka walked away.
Both Ibaka and Chriss were promptly ejected following the fight.
While both players were undoubtedly be disciplined for their roles in the fight -- although Chriss was merely defending himself -- it's the Raptors who will be most affected. Not only did Ibaka initiate the brawl, they're also playing for playoff seeding. The Cavaliers have nothing to lose as they're playing for the draft lottery.
We'll keep you updated as soon as information becomes available for the disciplinary fines/suspensions for both Ibaka and Chriss.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Celtics vs. Clippers
The Celtics enter on a three-game winning streak, while the Clippers have won four in a ro...
-
Thunder vs. Jazz: How to Watch
How to watch Thunder versus Jazz
-
Kerr declines to share words about Dray
Kerr declines to share what he actually said in the clip where he appears to mouth a negative...
-
NBA Monday: Scores, highlights, updates
There are six games of NBA action on Monday night
-
SportsLine: Warriors, Bucks still on top
SportsLine gives the Dubs a 62.3 percent chance of winning it all, while the Bucks own the...
-
Mavs' Doncic dealing with knee strain
Rick Carlisle and the Mavs hope Doncic won't miss any time after the rookie felt a 'pop' in...