Raptors vs. 76ers Game 1 highlights: Kawhi Leonard scores playoff career-high 27 points in first half

The Toronto Raptors don't have a great track record in Game 1s over the past few years, but they got off to a great start in the first game of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. After just seven minutes, they were already up by double-digits, thanks in large part to their star man, Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard scored 11 of their first 20 points, and he didn't slow down from there. Putting all of his offensive skills on display, Leonard torched the Sixers for 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field in the first half. He had nearly half the Raptors' point in the first 24 minutes, and the 27 points were a playoff career-high for Leonard in a half.

He was simply unstoppable in the first half, scoring from everywhere on the court besides the deep corners, and against everyone the Sixers tried to put on him.

Sixers doing a nice job of keeping Leonard out of the corners. pic.twitter.com/Ck4vuZAr5N — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) April 28, 2019

Because of who Leonard is as a player, there weren't too many big-time highlights, but he did have one play in particular that was quite impressive. Out on the break, Leonard was moving at full speed when he was met by Ben Simmons. Yet somehow, despite crashing into the young Sixer, Leonard just bounced off him, kept his balance and scored. It wasn't a highlight in the traditional sense, but it was a good reminder that Leonard is an incredible offensive player.

Kawhi gets hit by a brick wall and still hits pic.twitter.com/FEcoMzxaAG — Will Gottlieb (@wontgottlieb) April 28, 2019

While there may have been some questions about the Raptors' ultra-conservative approach with Leonard in the regular season, it's paying off, because he looks tremendous in the playoffs.