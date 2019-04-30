Raptors vs. 76ers Game 2 score: Jimmy Butler helps Philadelphia bounce back, even up series against Toronto

The Philadelphia 76ers were embarrassed in Game 1 of their second-round series with the Toronto Raptors, but they came ready to play on Monday night in Game 2 as they evened the series at 1-all with a 94-89 victory.

Despite the Raptors trailing for the last 46 minutes of the game, the result of Game 2 came down to a Danny Green missed 3-point attempt with nine seconds remaining with the Raptors trailing 92-89. Tobias Harris went on to nail two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining to preserve the victory for the Sixers.

The 76ers came out with a much-improved effort on the defensive end, which helped them get out to a big lead early on their way to a win. In addition, they got a big boost off the bench from James Ennis and Greg Monroe, who combined for 18 points in the opening 24 minutes of action. Jimmy Butler finished the night with a huge double-double for 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Here's everything you need to know about this second-round series.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers



How to watch Game 3



Date: Thursday, May 2



Thursday, May 2 Time: 8 p.m.



8 p.m. Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV channel: ESPN



ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

fuboTV (try it for free) Odds: N/A



TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Game 2 storylines

76ers: Philly had no answer for Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of its best-of-seven series against Toronto. Even more troubling for Brett Brown's 76ers was Joel Embiid being totally ineffective against Marc Gasol and the rest of the Raptors' front line. If this doesn't change in a big way in Game 2, then Philadelphia could be in a great deal of trouble.

Raptors: Things really could not have gone better for the Raptors in Game 1. Leonard was unstoppable. Siakam continued his breakout season in an eye-opening way and Gasol helped keep Embiid in check, yet again. Nick Nurse would love to bottle up this performance and save it for Game 2 because this was as good of a win as the Raptors could have asked for.

Game 2 prediction, pick

Entering this series, there were plenty of questions concerning how the Sixers would fare against the Raptors given the fact that the two sides had not met since the trade deadline when Philadelphia acquired Tobias Harris. Given what we saw in Game 1, it is hard to bet against the Raptors on their home floor at this point in time so take the home team to cover on Monday night.