Raptors vs. 76ers Game 2 score, takeaways: Jimmy Butler helps Philadelphia bounce back, even up series against Toronto

The Philadelphia 76ers were embarrassed in Game 1 of their second-round series with the Toronto Raptors, but they came ready to play on Monday night in Game 2 as they evened the series at 1-all with a 94-89 victory.

Despite the second-seeded Raptors trailing for the last 46 minutes of the game, the result of Game 2 came down to a Danny Green missed 3-point attempt with nine seconds remaining with the Raptors trailing 92-89. Tobias Harris went on to nail two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining to preserve the victory for the Sixers.

The 76ers came out with a much-improved effort on the defensive end, which helped them get out to a big lead early on. In addition, they got a big boost off the bench from James Ennis and Greg Monroe, who combined for 18 points in the opening 24 minutes of action. Jimmy Butler finished the night with a huge double-double for 30 points and 11 rebounds. Their star also came up big in the fourth to help his team survive Toronto's last push.

Here are three takeaways from the 76ers' Game 2 win over the Raptors:

Sixers beat Raptors with their bench



No, you read that right. The Sixers, who have one of the weakest bench units among all playoff teams, beat the Raptors -- who have one of the strongest bench units in the entire NBA -- with their second unit. Greg Monroe and James Ennis were the stars of the first half, scoring 18 combined points in the first 24 minutes of action to give Philadelphia a 51-38 lead at halftime.

For the entirety of the game, the Sixers' bench outscored the Raptors' second unit 26-5. Obviously, that ended up being the major difference in Game 2.

Butler propels Philly to victory



Game 2 featured some pretty bad 3-point shooting from both sides. The Sixers combined for just 10-of-35 shooting from beyond the arc (28.6 percent) while the Raptors shot even worse (10-of-37 for 27.0 percent). While Jimmy Butler didn't shoot much better from 3 overall, he did connect on four from downtown, including a clutch 3 late in the fourth to help Philly survive.

The defensive-minded, grind-it-out swingman scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to offset Kawhi Leonard's 35-point effort.

Butler is far from being flashy, but he's the perfect player to lead your team in defensive-minded games.

Kawhi received very little support from his teammates



While Leonard finished the game with 35 points on a very effective 13 of 24 from the field to go along with seven rebounds and six assists, he received no help from his teammates. Pascal Siakam, who scored 29 points in the Game 1 victory and came in averaging 23.7 points per game in the postseason, scored just seven points in the opening half and finished the game converting on just nine of his 25 field-goal attempts.

Kyle Lowry was effective with 20 points and five assists, but outside of the aforementioned trio, the Raptors scored a combined 13 points on 4-of-25 shooting (16.0 percent).

That is simply dreadful and it's one of several reasons why the Raptors lost Game 2 in convincing fashion -- despite what the final score indicates.

