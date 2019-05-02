Raptors vs. 76ers Game 3: NBA playoff odds, picks against the spread, money line and over/under

The Philadelphia 76ers got a huge performance out of Jimmy Butler and a huge win in Game 2 to even their second-round series with the Raptors 1-1. Now the Sixers come home, where they're a slight underdog for Thursday night's Game 3.

Toronto has looked like the better team for much of the series and Kawhi Leonard has unquestionably been the best player, but Ben Simmons has done at least an admirable job on Leonard. Expect to see more of that matchup. Even halfway slowing down Leonard, who's averaging 40 points a game in this series, feels like a must for Simmons and the Sixers to get Game 3.

Below is all the information for the point spread, money line and over/under for Game 3, with predictions for all.

Raptors vs. 76ers ATS odds, pick

Line: Raptors -1.5



Raptors -1.5 Analysis: The Raptors are the more complete team in this series with more things to exploit about Philly. However, I think the crowd getting into this fuels the Sixers to get into transition more and play with ultimate pace, which is what they need to free Simmons and be the best version of themselves -- hence the close line. For me, any time a line is this close, go with the better team. Even on the road.



Raptors vs. 76ers O/U line, pick

Line: 217 total points



217 total points Analysis: Both games in this series have gone way under the total, and this is again a big number to surpass. I just don't trust Philly's offense enough against this Toronto defense to think they can get up near 108-110 points, which is where they need to be to pull their weight on this.

Raptors vs. 76ers money line odds, pick

Odds: Raptors -125, 76ers +105



Raptors -125, 76ers +105 Analysis: If you're going to bet big and really don't want to take a gut shot, might as well take the money line on Toronto here to avoid the one-point win catastrophe.



Odds and Analysis

