Raptors vs. 76ers Game 3: NBA playoff odds, picks against the spread, money line and over/under
The series is tied 1-1, with Philly a slight underdog at home in Game 3
The Philadelphia 76ers got a huge performance out of Jimmy Butler and a huge win in Game 2 to even their second-round series with the Raptors 1-1. Now the Sixers come home, where they're a slight underdog for Thursday night's Game 3.
Toronto has looked like the better team for much of the series and Kawhi Leonard has unquestionably been the best player, but Ben Simmons has done at least an admirable job on Leonard. Expect to see more of that matchup. Even halfway slowing down Leonard, who's averaging 40 points a game in this series, feels like a must for Simmons and the Sixers to get Game 3.
Below is all the information for the point spread, money line and over/under for Game 3, with predictions for all.
*All lines via Westgate Sportsbook
Raptors vs. 76ers ATS odds, pick
- Line: Raptors -1.5
- Analysis: The Raptors are the more complete team in this series with more things to exploit about Philly. However, I think the crowd getting into this fuels the Sixers to get into transition more and play with ultimate pace, which is what they need to free Simmons and be the best version of themselves -- hence the close line. For me, any time a line is this close, go with the better team. Even on the road.
- Pick: Raptors cover
Raptors vs. 76ers O/U line, pick
- Line: 217 total points
- Analysis: Both games in this series have gone way under the total, and this is again a big number to surpass. I just don't trust Philly's offense enough against this Toronto defense to think they can get up near 108-110 points, which is where they need to be to pull their weight on this.
- Pick: Under
Raptors vs. 76ers money line odds, pick
- Odds: Raptors -125, 76ers +105
- Analysis: If you're going to bet big and really don't want to take a gut shot, might as well take the money line on Toronto here to avoid the one-point win catastrophe.
- Pick: Raptors
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Who wins Sixers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the projection model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 available NBA free agents
This summer's free agency period promises to be action-packed
-
2019 NBA playoffs expert brackets
Our CBS Sports NBA experts predict the winner of every playoff round, all the way through the...
-
Sixers vs. Raptors odds, Game 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Sixers vs. Raptors game 10,000 t...
-
Portland proves it's not Lillard-or-bust
Portland tied its second-round series with Denver, 1-1, on Wednesday
-
Embiid vows to be more patient vs. Raps
The Sixers center has struggled during this second-round series against the Raptors
-
NBA playoffs suffering without LeBron
With the Warriors looking unbeatable right now, it doesn't even feel like there's an Eastern...