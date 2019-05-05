Raptors vs. 76ers Game 4 score: Kawhi Leonard's 39 points help Toronto to vital playoff victory, 2-2 series tie

After getting smoked in Game 3, the Toronto Raptors needed a big response on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kawhi Leonard and Co. delivered, securing a 101-96 victory in Game 4 to even their second-round series at 2-2.

The Raptors jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the first quarter, and though they weren't able to pull away, they led for the entire first half, taking a slim two-point lead into the break. The second half was just as close, as the two teams traded basket for basket much of the way, playing within six points of each other for nearly the entirety of the second half.

Clinging to a one-point lead with just over a minute to play in the game, Kawhi Leonard stepped up once again for the Raptors, burying a pull-up triple to extend their lead to four. When Tobias Harris missed a 3 of his own on the other end, the Raptors secured the rebound and were in full control. They hit their free throws down the stretch and held on for the crucial victory.

Leonard finished with 39 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in another fantastic postseason performance, and he finally got some help from his teammates. Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry combined for 30 points, while Serge Ibaka chipped in 12 of his own off the bench.

On the Sixers' side, Jimmy Butler led the way with 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but they got just 21 points combined from Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

