Raptors vs. 76ers Game 4 score: Kawhi Leonard's 39 points help Toronto to vital playoff victory, 2-2 series tie
The Raptors tied the series at 2-2 with a big win in Game 4
After getting smoked in Game 3, the Toronto Raptors needed a big response on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kawhi Leonard and Co. delivered, securing a 101-96 victory in Game 4 to even their second-round series at 2-2.
The Raptors jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the first quarter, and though they weren't able to pull away, they led for the entire first half, taking a slim two-point lead into the break. The second half was just as close, as the two teams traded basket for basket much of the way, playing within six points of each other for nearly the entirety of the second half.
Clinging to a one-point lead with just over a minute to play in the game, Kawhi Leonard stepped up once again for the Raptors, burying a pull-up triple to extend their lead to four. When Tobias Harris missed a 3 of his own on the other end, the Raptors secured the rebound and were in full control. They hit their free throws down the stretch and held on for the crucial victory.
Leonard finished with 39 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in another fantastic postseason performance, and he finally got some help from his teammates. Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry combined for 30 points, while Serge Ibaka chipped in 12 of his own off the bench.
On the Sixers' side, Jimmy Butler led the way with 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but they got just 21 points combined from Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
Recap of live Game 4 updates
Here's everything you need to know about this second-round series between the 76ers and Raptors:
How to watch Game 5
- Date: Tuesday, May 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: N/A at this time
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Leonard hits game-winner in Game 4
Leonard scored 39 points on Sunday, including a 3 that helped seal the much-needed win for...
-
2019 NBA playoffs expert brackets
Our CBS Sports NBA experts predict the winner of every playoff round, all the way through the...
-
Raptors vs. Sixers: Series breakdown
The Raptors bounced back in Game 4 to even the series at 2-all
-
How to watch: Nuggets-Blazers Game 4
The Blazers enter Game 4 looking for their third straight win and a 3-1 lead
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information