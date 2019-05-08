Raptors vs. 76ers Game 5 score, takeaways: Kawhi Leonard gets the help he needs, Toronto one win from conference finals

The Toronto Raptors came out with something to prove against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5, and man did they prove it with a 125-89 victory to take a 3-2 series lead.

After playing out of this world throughout the first four games of the series, Kawhi Leonard actually turned in a human performance with just 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and four assists. Pascal Siakam led the way with 25 points for Toronto after struggling on the offensive end in Game 4.

Philadelphia really struggled to effectively score the basketball throughout the night. As a team, the Sixers only connected on 42.3 percent of their shots and only knocked down six of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler paced the Sixers with 22 points.

The story for the Sixers was the struggles of Joel Embiid, who has been dealing with an upper respiratory infection. Embiid scored just 13 points. As a team, the Raptors only coughed up the basketball 10 times.

Here are three takeaways from Toronto's Game 5 win:

Kawhi gets the help he needs

This is great news for Toronto fans that the Raptors can beat a quality opponent like Philly this thoroughly with Kawhi Leonard having a pedestrian game. Leonard finished with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting. He also chipped in 13 rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Only a guy playing as out of this world as Kawhi is right now can actually feel like he just played OK with that line. Kawhi was still good for a few highlights, of course, like this one to end the first half:

Then again in the second half:

We keep sharing Kawhi highlights, but...well, he keeps having them so here's another

Kawhi has been a one-man show for big chunks of these playoffs, and while it has reminded us just how special a player he is, it's also not a championship formula. If the Raptors are going to challenge for a conference title or certainly a championship, they need more games like this where Kawhi isn't doing it all.

Balanced attack

So if it wasn't all Kawhi, where exactly did the production come from? Answer: Everywhere. Pascal Siakam led the team with 25 points. Kyle Lowry had 19, Danny Green 17, Marc Gasol 11, and Serge Ibaka had 10 off the bench. Heck, even Fred VanVleet got a few shots to go. The Raptors shot almost 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3. The ball was moving and guys were making shots. Funny how that usually bodes well for a team.

The variance of the Sixers

Our Reid Forgrave has pointed this out a couple times and it's true: No team in these playoffs has a wider variance than the Sixers. When they're great, they look like they can beat anyone. When they're bad, you wonder how they even made the playoffs. In Game 5, they were another level of bad.

At halftime Charles Barkley said Joel Embiid was draining the energy of the team because he "walks around like he's on his deathbed." I don't know if I buy that. Embiid is obviously sick and his energy is next to zero, and yes that is contagious. But these other guys are big boys and it's also on them to NOT LET a sick teammate also make them play lethargic. Ben Simmons needs a long look in the mirror. It's one thing to not be willing to shoot, it's another when you look like you're not even willing to really try anything else. He is way too talented to be this inconsequential this often.

Simmons, who is a net negative for the playoffs, wound up with seven points and four assists. J.J. Redick had three points. Embiid finished with 13 and eight turnovers. Tobias Harris' 15 points were about as insignificant as 15 points can be. Jimmy Butler went 6 of 16. The turnovers were head-scratching. The shooting was abysmal -- 25 percent from 3-point range as a team. Seriously, the Sixers wasted their time even getting on the plane to Toronto. It is amazing how bad they can look at times with all that talent.

