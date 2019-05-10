Raptors vs. 76ers Game 6 score: Jimmy Butler helps Philadelphia avoid elimination vs. Toronto, force a Game 7

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Game 6 with their backs against the wall, and they certainly responded accordingly.

After being dominated in a 125-89 loss to the Toronto Raptors and trailing the series 3-2, the Sixers came out of the gate strong on Thursday night and led throughout the duration of the contest as they cruised to a 112-101 win.

As a team, the 76ers were very balanced with production from up and down their lineup. Jimmy Butler was very aggressive in the early going and led the Sixers with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

In addition, Ben Simmons rebounded after a less-than-stellar showing in Game 5 with 19 points on a remarkably efficient 9-of-13 shooting performance while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists. Philadelphia had six different players finish in double figures in the season-extending win.

For Toronto, Kawhi Leonard continued to carry the offensive attack with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Pascal Siakam added 21 points of his own, but no other Raptor scored more than 13 points in the loss. As a team, the Raptors shot just 44.3 percent from the field and the Sixers really made life difficult for them throughout the night.

The Sixers will certainly need to continue this kind of play in Game 7 on Sunday in order to complete the comeback in the series.

