Raptors vs. 76ers Game 6 score: Jimmy Butler helps Philadelphia avoid elimination vs. Toronto, force a Game 7
Philadelphia came away with a victory on Thursday and forced a Game 7 in their series against Toronto
The Philadelphia 76ers entered Game 6 with their backs against the wall, and they certainly responded accordingly.
After being dominated in a 125-89 loss to the Toronto Raptors and trailing the series 3-2, the Sixers came out of the gate strong on Thursday night and led throughout the duration of the contest as they cruised to a 112-101 win.
As a team, the 76ers were very balanced with production from up and down their lineup. Jimmy Butler was very aggressive in the early going and led the Sixers with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting.
In addition, Ben Simmons rebounded after a less-than-stellar showing in Game 5 with 19 points on a remarkably efficient 9-of-13 shooting performance while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists. Philadelphia had six different players finish in double figures in the season-extending win.
For Toronto, Kawhi Leonard continued to carry the offensive attack with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Pascal Siakam added 21 points of his own, but no other Raptor scored more than 13 points in the loss. As a team, the Raptors shot just 44.3 percent from the field and the Sixers really made life difficult for them throughout the night.
The Sixers will certainly need to continue this kind of play in Game 7 on Sunday in order to complete the comeback in the series.
Recap Game 6 updates
CBS Sports will be with you throughout this playoff matchup. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 7
- Date: Sunday, May 12
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: Will update when available
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors face toughest challenge sans KD
Without Durant, it is unclear that Golden State can sustain its offense against this particular...
-
Doc: K.D. to miss conference finals time
'He could feasibly get back by Game 4 [of conference finals], but now you're risking making...
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
Raptors vs. Sixers: Series breakdown
It all comes down to Game 7 on Sunday in Toronto
-
How to Watch: Nuggets vs. Blazers Game 6
The Blazers must win at home in Game 6 or their season is over