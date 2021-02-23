Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 20-11; Toronto 16-15

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Amalie Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Raptors are hoping for another win. They bagged a 110-103 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday. Toronto can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, nine assists and five boards. VanVleet had some trouble finding his footing against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Toronto is now 16-15 while the Sixers sit at 20-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: Toronto is stumbling into the game with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22 on average. To make matters even worse for Toronto, the Sixers rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 21 out of their last 29 games against Philadelphia.