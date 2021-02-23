Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Toronto
Current Records: Philadelphia 20-11; Toronto 16-15
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Amalie Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The Raptors are hoping for another win. They bagged a 110-103 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday. Toronto can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, nine assists and five boards. VanVleet had some trouble finding his footing against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Toronto is now 16-15 while the Sixers sit at 20-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: Toronto is stumbling into the game with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22 on average. To make matters even worse for Toronto, the Sixers rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 21 out of their last 29 games against Philadelphia.
- Feb 21, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Dec 29, 2020 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Toronto 93
- Aug 12, 2020 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Jan 22, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Toronto 104
- Nov 25, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 12, 2019 - Toronto 92 vs. Philadelphia 90
- May 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 101
- May 07, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 89
- May 05, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Toronto 95
- Apr 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 27, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Feb 05, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Dec 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 05, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Oct 30, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Jan 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 111
- Dec 23, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Dec 21, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Oct 21, 2017 - Toronto 128 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Apr 02, 2017 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 18, 2017 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Dec 14, 2016 - Toronto 123 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Nov 28, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Apr 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Jan 09, 2016 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 13, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Philadelphia 76
- Nov 11, 2015 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 103