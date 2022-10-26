Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 1-3; Toronto 2-2

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The 76ers and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Monday as they won 120-106. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to point guard James Harden, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 29 points, 11 assists, and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto netted a 98-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday. Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points and nine assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest. Currently 1-3 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, Toronto is 3-1 ATS.

The 76ers are now 1-3 while the Raptors sit at 2-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia enters the matchup with only five steals given up per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Toronto ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.75 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 26 out of their last 40 games against Philadelphia.