Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-0; Toronto 0-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 2 p.m. ET April 23 at Scotiabank Arena. Philadelphia should still be riding high after a win, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Raptors are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. The 76ers won 104-101 over Toronto in overtime. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Philadelphia is now a perfect 3-0 while the Raptors sit at a mirror-image 0-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The 76ers enter the contest with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Toronto comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.99. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $150.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 3-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 37 games against Philadelphia.