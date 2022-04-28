Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-2; Toronto 2-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET April 28 at Scotiabank Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Raptors took down the Sixers 103-88. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was power forward Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards along with seven dimes.

Toronto is now 2-3 while Philadelphia sits at a mirror-image 3-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Toronto enters the game with 8.99 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But the Sixers come into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.6. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $215.00

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 26 out of their last 39 games against Philadelphia.