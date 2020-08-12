Two teams in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff picture go head-to-head on Wednesday night when the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors have locked up the second seed in the conference, while the Sixers sit sixth. The game will be the seventh of eight seeding games for both teams, with the playoffs set to begin next week.

The Raptors have played some very solid basketball in the bubble, going 5-1 since played resumed. The Sixers, on the other hand, have struggled, thanks largely to injury issues. The team lost All-Star forward Ben Simmons with a knee injury and is reportedly likely to miss the season. All-Star center Joel Embiid also missed the better part of two games with an ankle injury. The good news for the SIxers is that Embiid will be back in action against the Raptors.

The teams played three times previously during the regular season, and the Raptors were victorious in two of those contests, including the most recent meeting in January. Ahead of their meeting on Wednesday night, here's everything you need to know about 76ers vs. Raptors.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 12 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 12 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN I Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN I fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Raptors -6 | O/U: 222

Storylines

76ers: The fact that Embiid is available is the main story for the Sixers in this one. With Simmons sidelined, Brett Brown plans to rely heavily on Embiid on both ends of the floor for the remainder of the current campaign. At this point, if the Sixers want to make any sort of a run in the postseason, they will need Embiid to be dominant, and not hampered by injury issues. As far as seeding is concerned, the Sixers will be locked into the sixth spot in the East with a loss either to the Raptors on Wednesday night, or against the Houston Rockets in their final seeding game on Friday.

Raptors: Toronto has one goal in Orlando: defend the NBA title it won last season. While the Raptors no longer have reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, they're still has a very solid squad with a ton of postseason experience. They are eager to prove that they can get the job done even without Leonard, and they will get a tough test in the 76ers on Wednesday night.

Prediction

The 76ers are the only team that really has anything to play for in this one, as they could conceivably still move up to the fifth spot in the East, while the Raptors are locked into the second spot. Plus, after he had to watch his team lose two games in a row from the sideline, we're likely to see a motivated Joel Embiid, who will be looking to help get Philadelphia some momentum heading into postseason play. Pick: 76ers +6