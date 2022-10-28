Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 1-4; Toronto 3-2

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Toronto is hoping for another win. They beat the 76ers 119-109 on Wednesday. Toronto's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Pascal Siakam led the charge as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 dimes in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Toronto's victory brought them up to 3-2 while Philadelphia's loss pulled them down to 1-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors rank third in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.6 on average. But the 76ers enter the contest with only 5.8 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.09

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 27 out of their last 41 games against Philadelphia.